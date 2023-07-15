Portland Officer Assault Case Dismissed After Apologizing for ‘Unnecessarily Hitting You in Head’ Video  

By Citlalli Florez

PORTLAND, OR – A Portland police officer’s apology video for “unnecessarily hitting you in the head with my baton” was good enough for him – as a condition of restorative justice – to have his charges dismissed after he was indicted for clubbing the victim, Teri Jacobs, for no lawful reason.

During the Summer of 2020 there was an increase in protests following the murder of George Floyd, and in August, Multnomah County sent the Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team to disperse a crowd.

And, among the officers was Officer Corey Budworth, who was recorded hitting Jacobs, an independent photographer, in the back of the head, and once more after she was on the ground.

After the incident, Jacobs filed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Portland, which was settled for $50,000. Budworth was indicted by a grand jury with an assault charge to the fourth degree.

As a response, in June 2021, the Portland Police Association said, “Unfortunately, this decorated public servant has been caught in the crossfire of agenda-driven city leaders and a politicized criminal justice system.”

Through court documents submitted earlier this week, it was revealed Multnomah County Chief Deputy District Attorney Don Rees asked the Court to dismiss the charge because the officer had gone through a restorative justice process.

A short apology video by Officer Budworth was released on July 11, where the officer states, “I am recording this today to apologize to Teri Jacobs. On the night of Aug. 18, 2020 I was assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team to respond to protests.

“On that night as we were clearing the street of protesters I came into contact with Ms. Jacobs and ultimately hit her in the head with my baton. I acknowledge the physical and emotional harm my actions caused and am committed to ensure I do not cause this kind of harm moving forward.”

The officer referenced what he had to do as a part of the restorative justice process, adding, “I have had the opportunity to meet with Ms. Jacobs and speak with her through restorative justice. Through this insightful and challenging process I had the opportunity to apologize to her privately.”

He continued, “During my reflection of the evening, the force used against Ms. Jacobs could have been avoided and I am sorry Ms. Jacobs for unnecessarily hitting you in the head with my baton.”

He also reflected on what the events of 2020 meant to police, protesters, and the city at large, adding, “I understand that the harm that was caused was not limited to Ms. Jacobs and was felt by others in the community when there was a great distrust in law enforcement. As a Portland police officer I want to apologize for any loss of trust to the community that I serve.”

The officer ended the video by saying, “Throughout this experience with Ms. Jacobs and the RJ process I am committed to use what I have learned to make positive changes throughout the Portland Police Bureau.”

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt released a statement as a response to the apology video, commenting, “2020 was a deeply challenging time for our community, and we still have not fully healed from the trauma of that experience. This case represents a turning point.

“This resolution, through a restorative justice process, is a brave example of what healing can and should look like, and is reflective of the type of healing that is not always achievable solely through a traditional criminal justice response. If a police officer and a protester can come together in dialogue, understanding and healing, I believe our city can as well.”