State Superintendent Forcibly Removed from Chino School Board Meeting

Tony Thurmond speaking in Davis in 2018

Special to the Vanguard

Chino, CA – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was invited by students and traveled to Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) on Thursday, July 20, to speak against a policy before the board that would out an LGBTQ+ student to their parents even if the student is not yet ready to share that information. Students had reached out to the Superintendent to request help due to feeling bullied and mistreated.

Thurmond took the mic to oppose the policy as antithetical to how trans students should be supported in our schools. His remarks were abruptly interrupted, and he was berated by the CVUSD Board President and then forcibly escorted out of the meeting by security.

After the meeting, Thurmond shared with reporters: “The actions of this board are deeply troubling—and I’m not talking about being thrown out of a public meeting—I am talking about the blatant disregard for student privacy and safety. Forced outing policies harm everyone—students, parents and guardians, families, and school staff. What CVUSD has done may be in violation of state law. We will be working closely with the State Attorney General’s office to verify and enforce California law.

“Choosing when to come out and to whom is a deeply personal decision that every LGBTQ+ young person has the right to make for themselves. This policy is taking away a student’s ability to seek comfort, safety, and security in our schools and from trusted adults and peers. As educators and education leaders, we should always be putting students first and doing all we can so they can learn and thrive.”

Superintendent Thurmond noted that while some parents and guardians are advocates and allies, not all are or ever will be. Like all young people, LGBTQ+ youth have the right to decide when and how to share their personal details about who they are or who they love, including with their parents and guardians, families, friends, and others at school. LGBTQ+ youth and their parents—not politicians—should decide when to have these conversations.

According to a release from the Department of Eduction, “Thurmond has been at the forefront of fighting for inclusive education for California students. He has fought for budget funding to secure 10,000 new mental health clinicians for California schools and has been actively working with the Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom to pass Assembly Bill 1078 (Jackson), legislation he is sponsoring that would impose fines on any school district that withholds books or instructional materials for discriminatory means.”

Recently, Thurmond secured commitments from textbook publishers to diversify instructional materials and work with his task force on inclusive education.

He sent a joint letter with the Governor and Attorney General (DOCX) to local educational agencies cautioning against book bans and outlining legal mandates they are required to follow to preserve freedom and ensure access to diverse perspectives and curricula.

The joint letter follows guidance issued from Thurmond’s department addressing this topic.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

18 thoughts on “State Superintendent Forcibly Removed from Chino School Board Meeting”

  1. Keith Olsen

    His remarks were abruptly interrupted

    He was allowed to speak in public comment but when his allotted time was he he refused to stop talking.

        1. David Greenwald

          I see a lot of public meetings, officials are using given a courtesy of extended remarks. It avoids the exact problem that they now have – headache that they didn’t need to create even if they were technically correct.

        2. Keith Olsen

          There were hundreds of people at that meeting, why should he get special treatment when he wasn’t invited by the board?  He even tried to take over the meeting at one point asking for a “point of order” to which he was rightfully shut down.

          1. David Greenwald

            So now they have a mess to deal with. I think it could have been handled better.

        3. Ron Oertel

          headache that they didn’t need to create even if they were technically correct.

          They have no “headache” as a result of this, other than perhaps “retaliation” in some form – which they also (might) welcome. 

          These people are “not afraid of” the state.

        4. Keith Olsen

          What’s the mess?  That Thurmond was allowed to same amount of time to speak as any other public commenter that was also there to speak?

  2. Walter Shwe

    Bravo to Mr. Thurmond for taking a firm stand for inclusion and not discrimination. Down with LGBTQ+ bigotry, which comes almost exclusively from conservatives. This school board’s right wing policy will directly lead to more student suicides in their district.

    1. Ron Oertel

      This school board’s right wing policy will directly lead to more student suicides in their district.

      It is interesting that the argument is being framed as the school system “protecting kids” from their own parents’ lack of support – or worse.

      Well, “thank goodness” for the lifesavers in school systems, right?

      But now that I think about it, what if some of the teachers “think like” this school board (or the parents)? According to the argument, wouldn’t they then also be accessories to a suicide – in the same manner as the parents? Who, exactly gets “sued” in such a situation?

      1. Ron Oertel

        And for that matter, “who” would bring the lawsuit?  The parents who supposedly “contributed” to the suicide in the first place?

        Seems to me that the basic argument is that a lot of kids should supposedly be removed from their parents’ home, and placed in protective custody. If (instead) they’re “hoping” that an empathetic school system is “sufficient”, they’re probably not doing “enough”. In which case, the school district gets sued anyway, I guess.

        Sounds like a big problem – and that maybe half the kids in the school district should be removed from their parents’ custody. (They could probably conduct some kind of “qualification” test, to determine the safety of these kids in their own home. Ask questions such as whether or not the parents “believe” in biological sex, how they feel about Harvey Milk, etc.).

        The state is going to need a much-larger foster care system (and those folks are going to have to be more thoroughly-vetted, as well).

        2. Ron Oertel

          Just pointing out some of the absurdity behind all of this. This is, in fact – the underlying argument (that parents are “unfit” to parent).

          Personally, I see no reason for forced “parental notification”.  Then again, it seems that some school systems are assuming a role which is beyond their scope.

  3. Ron Oertel

    Superintendent Thurmond noted that while some parents and guardians are advocates and allies, not all are or ever will be.

    Think about what the superintendent is actually stating, here.

    And all of the ramifications.

