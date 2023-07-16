Sunday Commentary: Be Careful What You Wish For…

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

File this one under “be careful what you wish for.”

I have had this ongoing discussion with one of our regular readers and commenters about the local housing crisis.

They have suggested that in order to meet Davis’ RHNA targets “I’d suggest that Davis pursue whatever the vast population centers along the coast will be pursuing to address those same targets.”

In previous columns and responses I have pointed out that, for example, San Francisco actually has large parcels including the Shipyards and Angel Island that surpass the size and scope of the peripheral project proposals for Davis.

But I was even more amused when I ran across the proposal for densification in San Francisco.

The Chronicle last week reported the proposal for a 50-story residential tower overlooking Ocean Beach in San Francisco’s Sunset District.

The Chronicle writes: “New, detailed plans and renderings have been filed with the city for a proposed 50-story residential tower overlooking Ocean Beach in San Francisco’s Sunset District — a project that has prompted backlash from city officials and debate among residents.”

The article continues: “The 680-unit building, proposed for a site across from the San Francisco Zoo, would rise more than 580 feet in a neighborhood currently defined largely by low-rise buildings and single-family homes.

“City officials have said that, while they encourage density and residential development in the area, the proposed project is several times taller than what regulations allow in the neighborhood.”

The Chronicle adds: “The latest details come as the city is faced with carrying out its state-mandated plan to build 82,000 new units over the next eight years. Some housing advocates have pointed to this requirement as a reason to approve the project.”

The residents in Davis, of course, have complained regularly about 5- to 7-story buildings.

San Francisco will likely oppose a building this high, but it does illustrate the danger of transplanting solutions from other communities to the housing crisis. Davis can relatively easily meet its housing targets with a few peripheral projects.

As Tim Keller’s work has demonstrated, we could accommodate our housing needs for the next half century without moving our borders significantly outside of their current boundaries.

That would seem to be a better solution than pursuing what San Francisco and other communities are going to have to pursue to meet their much larger housing requirements.