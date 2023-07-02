Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Sunday Commentary: The City of Davis Should Consider Actually Ending Its Inclusionary Housing Requirements

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(13) Comments
361 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Housing affordability is perhaps THE most important issue facing the city of Davis.  But ironically the more I look at the numbers and consider the unintended consequences of the city’s inclusionary housing policy, the more I have come to the perhaps radical conclusion that the best approach is to actually end the city’s inclusionary housing policy rather than trying to scrape out 15 percent units of affordable housing from rental housing units.

As I noted earlier in the week, inclusionary ordinances can be a double-edged sword.

City Attorney Inder Khalsa explained this week, “A few years ago I would’ve said that HCD was warmly supportive of inclusionary ordinance, but that has changed over the last few years, and they’re now looking at them more critically in the context that some of these inclusionary requirements are so onerous that they’re preventing the development of any housing, market rate or otherwise, and therefore contributing to the overall housing crisis.”

This is similar to a point made by former Mayor Robb Davis in a column a month ago where he noted ways to densify Davis.

In a one-paragraph suggestion that didn’t get a lot of notice, he suggested “while controversial, the City could eliminate inclusionary housing requirements in these rezoned areas, requiring instead minimum and annual financial contributions from these projects to the City’s Housing Trust Fund.”

He said, “This elimination recognizes that the optimal way to produce affordable housing is to use land dedication sites that can be 100% affordable in perpetuity.”

He added, “It acknowledges that including affordable housing in market-rate infill projects is a barrier to creating housing and has only VERY rarely been how permanently affordable housing has been developed in Davis’ history.”

Robb Davis here makes several critical points that echo the points I made this week.

First, putting requirements for inclusionary housing can deter the building of housing altogether.

Second, unlike other forms of affordable housing, lower rents for affordable housing are subsidized not by government and grants, but by market rate units, which means having a higher percentage of inclusionary housing not only discourages housing, but it also increases the cost of market rate rentals.

He also acknowledges that the best way to produce permanent affordable housing is through land dedication.

This is a point that I made earlier in the week, arguing that we can go higher in terms of affordable housing on annexed land through land dedication.

“The Council should require 25 percent for annexed land,” David Thompson recently posted.  “As a city, we are knowingly planning to lessen the doors for the poor. A few more acres set aside for VLI and LI units would go a long way to being welcoming and inclusionary but not on the cards.”

Thompson noted, “When David Taormino asked me to do the affordable housing for Bretton Woods I said I would if he doubled the land required for affordable housing. David provided land for 150 VLI and LI apartments instead of the required 68.”

On a land dedication site, there are advantages in that the developer only has to provide the land to an affordable housing developer, usually some sort of non-profit.  They can then tap into state and federal funding for affordable housing as well as grants and put together the funding needed to provide the housing.

This is what eventually happened at Creekside which became housing for those in danger of becoming homeless—though that came together over 20 years after Mace Ranch was completed.

Clearly, even on a few acres, an affordable housing developer can get the funding to put dense, low-income housing in place.

One thing that Robb Davis suggested to me was the possibility of requiring Section 8 voucher set asides for infill projects.

What is Section 8 Housing?  Funded through HUD (US Department of Housing and Urban Development) Section 8, it is a Housing Choice Voucher program for very low income families, the elderly and the disabled.

The way it works is it subsidizes rent through housing vouchers paid directly to the renter’s landlord with the renter paying the difference between the full rent and the amount paid by the voucher.

This allows very low income people to pay what they can afford on their rent—about 30 percent of the family’s monthly adjusted income.

According to a 2022 CalMatters article, “These vouchers have helped pay rent for more than 300,000 households in California this year, totaling $1.9 billion in assistance. “

The advantage is that this caps rent at what families can afford; it doesn’t discourage them from getting better jobs, and the subsidy is by apartment and on the government’s end, which means it should not impact the cost of housing for market rate renters.

The disadvantage is there aren’t enough units that allow for Section 8 housing.

So CalMatters found that “only one in four needy households get help, and the vouchers end up passing through multiple families’ hands before turning into a rent check because many landlords reject them.”

One solution locally would be to, instead of having housing projects mandated to have 15 percent affordable, have them pay money into the housing trust fund while at the same time setting aside a certain percentage of units to allow for Section 8 vouchers.

I agree with those who argue that we need more affordable units.  But what I question is whether nickel and diming 5 to 15 percent through inclusionary housing is the way to get there.  I think we can accommodate low income residents better through broader Section 8 Housing availability in town, coupled with land dedication sites that can chunk off huge portions of our needed allotment.

And we can do it in a way that doesn’t discourage additional housing and doesn’t raise the costs for market rate renters.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

13 thoughts on “Sunday Commentary: The City of Davis Should Consider Actually Ending Its Inclusionary Housing Requirements”

  1. Matt Williams

    Housing affordability is perhaps THE most important issue facing the city of Davis.  But ironically the more I look at the numbers and consider the unintended consequences of the city’s inclusionary housing policy, the more I have come to the perhaps radical conclusion that the best approach is to actually end the city’s Inclusionary Housing policy rather than trying to scrape out 15 percent units of affordable housing from rental housing units.

    .
    The aspect of this whole housing affordability challenge that the Vanguard never discusses is how affordable housing is funded.  The RHNA requirements that the State of California has unilaterally imposed on the City of Davis are

    14% Extremely Low (less than 30% of annual median income) 290 units

    14% Very Low (less than 50% of annual median income) 290 units

    16.9% Low (less than 80% of annual median income) 350 units

    16.4% Moderate (between 80% & 120% of annual median income) 340 units

    To address this unfounded mandate what funding has the City of Davis actually pursued?  
    What State of California housing funding is available?
    What Federal housing funding is available?
    What are the processes for pursuing that funding?

    I believe funding housing affordability is tha most important topic in this whole issue, but it never gets discussed.

  2. Ron Oertel

    Davis, CA – Housing affordability is perhaps THE most important issue facing the city of Davis.

    It’s not an issue for the “city” at all – not even one bit.

    It’s also not an issue for (I would guess) 3/4 of the existing non-student population – not even one bit.  Doesn’t even cross their mind.

    In fact, I suspect that most residents “like” the fact that Davis isn’t at the bottom of the barrel in regard to the local housing market. And for that matter, so does the city (in regard to property tax, income levels of its residents, etc.).

    And for that matter, Davis housing values are nowhere even close to the most-expensive locales in California. As I recall, Davis housing values are right-around the state median.

    Also, ask anyone who recently-purchased their house if they want to see it significantly drop in value. The entire Cannery comes to mind.

    But ironically the more I look at the numbers and consider the unintended consequences of the city’s inclusionary housing policy, the more I have come to the perhaps radical conclusion that the best approach is to actually end the city’s inclusionary housing policy rather than trying to scrape out 15 percent units of affordable housing from rental housing units.

    There’s nothing “ironic” or “surprising”, here.  David has long-ago bought into the developer’s mantra.  That is, eliminate Measure J, and eliminate Affordable housing requirements – among other “suggestions”.

  3. Ron Oertel

    City Attorney Inder Khalsa explained this week, “A few years ago I would’ve said that HCD was warmly supportive of inclusionary ordinance, but that has changed over the last few years, and they’re now looking at them more critically in the context that some of these inclusionary requirements are so onerous that they’re preventing the development of any housing, market rate or otherwise, and therefore contributing to the overall housing crisis.”

    Uh, huh.  Never mind the fact that the state’s own “builder’s remedy” requires 20% Affordable.  Does anyone else find it odd that the state (supposedly) might complain about a local inclusionary requirement which is less than that?

    Has anyone in the city or at the state even thought about this? Does anyone (other than say, 48 Hills) even bother to perform the most-basic analysis, anymore? Or, do they simply parrot press releases from the state, while staffing their own publications with YIMBYs? (I’m referring to major media publications, in regard to that comment.)

    Can this possibly become any more amusing than it already is?

    What kind of a state is this, anyway? Does the right hand know what the left hand is doing? And is Rob Bonta going to sue HCD in regard to an “onerous” builder’s remedy?

  4. Ron Oertel

    I’ve got one more suggestion for those who claim to be concerned about housing prices, while also owning property themselves.  In other words, the vast majority of non-student households.

    If/when selling or renting out your own property, lower your price.

    “Problem solved”.

    (Let’s see how “concerned” they actually are.)

    From what I’ve seen, that’s where the “concern” exposes itself – and not just in Davis.

    Of course, one can point out that they’re not necessarily “pocketing” that money, since they may need it to purchase or rent something in an even “pricier” market if they’re moving. (Not referring to major apartment owners, with this comment.)

  5. Don Shor

    I have long stated here that I believe our current affordable housing policies are ineffective and should be completely abandoned, that we should start over completely in assessing how to provide affordable housing.

    The history of the program in Davis is murky, corrupt, and simply not cost-effective. But I have also long-since resigned myself to the reality that there are strong interest groups that favor the current approach and that changing it would probably not be worth the fight.

    To the extent that current policies become obstacles to the development of rental housing, I urge that they be set aside. The in-lieu fees are pointless. Contrary to popular opinion, developers are not endless sources of revenue for this. People want affordable housing for families, but not for students. And everyone wants someone else to pay for it.
    We are fortunate to have a few local developers who are willing to make less money building affordable housing now and then, so if we can find land for them to do so — great. Otherwise, the current system is a mess and isn’t likely to get any better. [originally posted Dec 16 2017].

    1. Ron Oertel

      People want affordable housing for families, but not for students. And everyone wants someone else to pay for it.

      I want those families to pay for it.  Why should they be subsidized?

      Those with kids already receive massive tax breaks, free education, etc.

      And that particular group is probably the most environmentally and fiscally-damaging of all, in regard to the demands they create. (Fortunately, millennials seem to understand this – compared to prior generations at least.)

  7. Eileen Samitz

    I find it hard to believe that you of all people David, advocating against affordable housing and providing a loophole for developers to avoid providing affordable housing in vertical mixed-use projects. Regardless of how much it produces, each residential project, including vertical mixed-use needs to provide its fair share of affordable housing since the “developer’s remedy” offers the incentive to get fast-tracked with 20% affordable housing, then vertical mixed-use proposals need to require at least 15% as it is clear, it can be done.

    The Regal Theater project is vertical-mixed use  proposals providing 20% affordable housing so any vertical-mixed use project needs to pull its weight and provide at least 15% affordable housing. This is particularly important since its marker rate units downtown charge higher rents in general, so they can afford to provide the affordable units. So, letting these vertical-mixed use off the hook for providing its share of affordable housing is completely counter-productive and repeats the mistake for years that the City had for this loophole that developers were using whenever they could.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      Eileen – did you actually read the article or just the title? Because as I make clear in the article, I’m not arguing against affordable housing, just arguing that the way we are funding it is ineffective and propose a better alternative.

      1. Ron Oertel

        “a better alternative . . .”

        And that “better alternative” (according to Robb Davis and you) is “continuing sprawl”.

        “. . . the best way to produce permanent affordable housing is through land dedication.”

        This is a point that I made earlier in the week, arguing that we can go higher in terms of affordable housing on annexed land through land dedication.

        Which will likely lead to “no Affordable housing at all” – especially if the city weakens its inclusionary requirements for infill.

        Unless you and Robb Davis are naïve-enough to think this won’t be used as a campaign issue (e.g., “the city didn’t even support inclusionary infill in the first place”).

        Talk about “lack of trust”!

        (There’s a part of me which says, “try it”, and see what happens as a result. For sure, I’m already energized, and am looking for this type of thing.)

        My fifth comment for the day.

  8. David Thompson

    Well not quite sure where to start first when everything we have is blown up.

    I admit we have had many errors, omissions and corruption in our affordable housing efforts.

    However, before blowing up everything perhaps we first ought to choose a solution that we know works.

    I am reminded of the London I lived in the 1950’s. Thousands of terraced houses in the East End that were homes to the poorest workers were bulldozed to make room for new homes. However, it was decades before anything was built. The governments had money to knock things down but not enough money to build.

    To build affordable housing for the VLI and LI we need deep subsidies (to bring the rents fow) which come only through the Tax Credit financing. To get that funding, the project has to go through competitive rounds. The projects need to bring free land to the table because adding land costs to development costs create a blended total that makes the project non-competitive cost wise.

    A three acre site is the minimum I suggest to accomodate a project between 60-100 affordable units.

    The Tax Credit subsidies cannot go to one unit here, three units there, it must be a project of 50 and above (the lowest unit count in the 2021 competition was 53 units projects of about 100 are more likely to win the competitions.)

    So now we have to find an open three acres site within Davis and buy it. Not so easy, land in Downtown Davis might now likely be at $1.5 million per acre. And the cost of  demolishing existing structures adds to the costs. So the cost of a 3 acre cleared site could be about $5 million.

    That bill needs to be paid before the project can go forward without land costs.

    Subsidising VLI and LI units costs cost about $300,000 per unit.

    I am not sure that in lieu fees of $330,000 will be obtainable from the applicants. Every developer recently has cried and the Council has always dropped the cost so we never get full value. The City Council having the chance to do individual deals will always bring about lowered revenue.

    It will be a decade before the Housing Trust Fund will have that kind of money to pay $5 million for the land.  And there will be lots of other demands on HTF funds.

    Almost all landlords dislike and will not take Section 8 vouchers. Few landlords in Davis do and they won’t. There is no Section 8 path to affordable housing.

    Show me a way to get as many affordable VLI and LI units as we presently do then I will be glad to listen to the plan.

    But blowing up what we have without a valid replacement is not effectively addressing the problem.

     

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for