Sunday Commentary: The City of Davis Should Consider Actually Ending Its Inclusionary Housing Requirements

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Housing affordability is perhaps THE most important issue facing the city of Davis. But ironically the more I look at the numbers and consider the unintended consequences of the city’s inclusionary housing policy, the more I have come to the perhaps radical conclusion that the best approach is to actually end the city’s inclusionary housing policy rather than trying to scrape out 15 percent units of affordable housing from rental housing units.

As I noted earlier in the week, inclusionary ordinances can be a double-edged sword.

City Attorney Inder Khalsa explained this week, “A few years ago I would’ve said that HCD was warmly supportive of inclusionary ordinance, but that has changed over the last few years, and they’re now looking at them more critically in the context that some of these inclusionary requirements are so onerous that they’re preventing the development of any housing, market rate or otherwise, and therefore contributing to the overall housing crisis.”

This is similar to a point made by former Mayor Robb Davis in a column a month ago where he noted ways to densify Davis.

In a one-paragraph suggestion that didn’t get a lot of notice, he suggested “while controversial, the City could eliminate inclusionary housing requirements in these rezoned areas, requiring instead minimum and annual financial contributions from these projects to the City’s Housing Trust Fund.”

He said, “This elimination recognizes that the optimal way to produce affordable housing is to use land dedication sites that can be 100% affordable in perpetuity.”

He added, “It acknowledges that including affordable housing in market-rate infill projects is a barrier to creating housing and has only VERY rarely been how permanently affordable housing has been developed in Davis’ history.”

Robb Davis here makes several critical points that echo the points I made this week.

First, putting requirements for inclusionary housing can deter the building of housing altogether.

Second, unlike other forms of affordable housing, lower rents for affordable housing are subsidized not by government and grants, but by market rate units, which means having a higher percentage of inclusionary housing not only discourages housing, but it also increases the cost of market rate rentals.

He also acknowledges that the best way to produce permanent affordable housing is through land dedication.

This is a point that I made earlier in the week, arguing that we can go higher in terms of affordable housing on annexed land through land dedication.

“The Council should require 25 percent for annexed land,” David Thompson recently posted. “As a city, we are knowingly planning to lessen the doors for the poor. A few more acres set aside for VLI and LI units would go a long way to being welcoming and inclusionary but not on the cards.”

Thompson noted, “When David Taormino asked me to do the affordable housing for Bretton Woods I said I would if he doubled the land required for affordable housing. David provided land for 150 VLI and LI apartments instead of the required 68.”

On a land dedication site, there are advantages in that the developer only has to provide the land to an affordable housing developer, usually some sort of non-profit. They can then tap into state and federal funding for affordable housing as well as grants and put together the funding needed to provide the housing.

This is what eventually happened at Creekside which became housing for those in danger of becoming homeless—though that came together over 20 years after Mace Ranch was completed.

Clearly, even on a few acres, an affordable housing developer can get the funding to put dense, low-income housing in place.

One thing that Robb Davis suggested to me was the possibility of requiring Section 8 voucher set asides for infill projects.

What is Section 8 Housing? Funded through HUD (US Department of Housing and Urban Development) Section 8, it is a Housing Choice Voucher program for very low income families, the elderly and the disabled.

The way it works is it subsidizes rent through housing vouchers paid directly to the renter’s landlord with the renter paying the difference between the full rent and the amount paid by the voucher.

This allows very low income people to pay what they can afford on their rent—about 30 percent of the family’s monthly adjusted income.

According to a 2022 CalMatters article, “These vouchers have helped pay rent for more than 300,000 households in California this year, totaling $1.9 billion in assistance. “

The advantage is that this caps rent at what families can afford; it doesn’t discourage them from getting better jobs, and the subsidy is by apartment and on the government’s end, which means it should not impact the cost of housing for market rate renters.

The disadvantage is there aren’t enough units that allow for Section 8 housing.

So CalMatters found that “only one in four needy households get help, and the vouchers end up passing through multiple families’ hands before turning into a rent check because many landlords reject them.”

One solution locally would be to, instead of having housing projects mandated to have 15 percent affordable, have them pay money into the housing trust fund while at the same time setting aside a certain percentage of units to allow for Section 8 vouchers.

I agree with those who argue that we need more affordable units. But what I question is whether nickel and diming 5 to 15 percent through inclusionary housing is the way to get there. I think we can accommodate low income residents better through broader Section 8 Housing availability in town, coupled with land dedication sites that can chunk off huge portions of our needed allotment.

And we can do it in a way that doesn’t discourage additional housing and doesn’t raise the costs for market rate renters.