Sycamore Park Memorial for Karim

Breaking News
Our goal is to raise $30,000 by August 31, 2023, to support the design, construction and landscaping of the memorial, which will be created this fall in accordance with the wishes of Karim’s family and the City of Davis requirements.

Donations of all sizes are welcome. Checks may be made to the Davis Phoenix Coalition and mailed to P.O. Box 1902, Davis, California  95617. Online donations are being accepted at davisphoenixco.org/donate. Please reference Karim Memorial with your payment.  For more information, please contact Susan Lovenburg at 530.304.6360 or susan.lovenburg@gmail.com.

Your gift will honor Karim’s life, comfort his family, and create a lasting space for contemplation and reflection in the park.

