The Life-Changing Magic of Standing Up for Yourself (Video)

By Aasha Ealy

In this talk, Aasha Ealy explores how to overcome the epidemic of loneliness and the collateral consequences in the criminal justice system through advocating for yourself–and others. Aasha has bachelor’s degrees in sociology, English and ethnic studies from Santa Clara University and earned her law degree from the University of West Los Angeles. Aasha was founder and president of the University of West Los Angeles chapter of the National Black Law Students Association and is a member of the Ambitious Women of Color Association and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. In addition, Aasha is a personal fitness trainer and leads a fitness ministry program. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx