VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: Berkeley or Bust – Aminah Dorsey



by Joan Parkin

Joan Parkin: Tell me about your background. How and where did you grow up?

Aminah Dorsey: I grew up in East Oakland in an abusive family with six children. My parents were alcoholics who abused me as a child. My mother was a yard supervisor at this affluent white school, so I went there where there were only two African American male students. Folks wore monogrammed boxers and T-shirts; I got respected for wearing the latest clothes and fashion. The people there were focused on going to college.

JP: How was it to be only one of three black students at Piedmont?

AD: Lonely. I didn’t fit in there, so I was lonely. I only had one friend. I felt ill-equipped when I got there: What they were teaching at Castlemont was to a lesser degree inferior to the things being taught at Piedmont. I was put into advanced placement [AP] in Piedmont, but I got out of AP.

JP: Did you experience racism at Castlemont?

AD: I didn’t, but my brother did.

JP: How did you end up at Valley State Prison (VSP)?

AD: My senior year of high school, I failed my economics course, which meant I couldn’t graduate. I said I would go to summer school but my parents were not supportive; I wanted to make them proud and that didn’t happen, so I got into criminal behavior, cashing bad checks—mother then gave me attention, so I kept doing it. And outside home, my ex-husband Greg was more abusive than both of my parents combined—black eyes and busted lips. My parents weren’t trying to help me, either. One time I started dating a co-worker, Joseph, and mother told Greg. He paroled to my home and he felt disrespected, so I was taken to different communities to show him where Joseph lived. I would take him to random communities so he wouldn’t know where Joseph lived.

After two weeks of me not giving up Joseph’s identity, and with no family support, I was forced to sacrifice Joseph’s life to protect my own. My ex’s little brother, who was only 17, shot Joseph in the head.

JP: What did you do after the shooting?

AD: After the initial shock, I fled to Greg’s mother’s house. We ended up going home later. After two months, Greg was arrested and charged for a parole violation. In January I turned myself in.

JP: How long did you spend in the county jail?

AD: I was [in county jail, awaiting trial] for six years, where there was only a GED and drug program. After five years I was ready to go to prison. I got to know staff who let me come out and do chores that people with my charges couldn’t ordinarily do.

JP: What happened in court?

AD: I took a plea deal, and was sentenced to 15 years to life for second-degree murder.

JP: How did you feel?

AD: I thought to myself, “I’m going to go, and I have nine years to do and I’m going to get out.” I believed in my public defender, and didn’t understand what an indeterminate life sentence meant. I had to prove that I knew why I was [serving] a sentence of 15 to life.

Within a year, I got a Rules Violation Report. I was in handcuffs, walking in the rain, and my shirt was wet. That was my moment. I thought, “This could be my future.” That was my turning point that day in the rain, thoroughly humiliated before everyone on the yard at VSP.

JP: Why was this a turning point?

AD: I already had the guilt of abandoning my son by going to prison. When I got out, I wanted to reunify, but my mother was steadfast that I couldn’t see him. He was two when I went to prison. I saw him again when he was 17. It felt surreal. My vision of him was as a blossoming young man. I saw his nervousness. I had my own vision of how the meeting would go, and it hasn’t been as I envisioned it because my mother has such a powerful hold. He depends on her for all his financial needs. We are able to communicate on Facebook through a mutual friend. My mother [would not] allow him to write and visit.

JP: How were things different for you at VSP after the “turning point”?

AD: I put my name on the waiting list to go to Feather River College. I became an active participant and started working on myself. This is why I’m out here now.

JP: You had such determination, but were there any mentors that helped you stay the course?

AD: Yes, there was one particular teacher who helped me a lot, and you, of course.

JP: How did college change the prison setting?

AD: Reading those books because at one point my world was confined. Looking at paintings and interpreting them, learning why folks’ societies are the way they are because of their culture, it was eye opening.

JP: What was first day of school [at Berkeley] like?

AD: It was a dream come true. Berkeley was my dream school. I saw that FRC was thinking out of prison, which shows that FRC was trying to prepare us for when we got out of prison. They were preparing us, showing us that we are capable and worthy and that we can do it. It was just the simple fact that FRC was thinking about us getting out of prison. Growing up with parents who did not show support, being supported by you all made us feel worthy, made us feel we could do it.

It was with you, Dr. Parkin, when some of us said, “Berkeley or Bust!” It was a challenge. Are we up for this challenge? We are going to do this! It was a direct challenge. [I realized] I’m not meant to end up [in prison forever].

JP: What role did the Underground Scholars Initiative play in your reentry?

AD: They wrote me a support letter for the Board. And they were a huge support in my getting released. For two weeks I was visiting, got a tour of the campus, got my first laptop—they had an entire support system. I would have definitely felt out of place without their help, a non-traditional person of color. There are other folks like me, and everyone should have that support, but not everyone would make it without Underground Scholars. They couldn’t have done it. Where would they do it? Where do they belong? Having that support was a defining personal shift.

JP: What did your shift look like?

AD: I had to learn to love myself and not have to have other folks tell me I’m worthy. It’s all in me. It’s nothing coming from outside. It’s up to me to decide. I practiced saying my flaws out loud, and being open to improvement. I am the master of my own destiny. I looked up to me—to restorative justice, after my turning point in the rain. My family thought I’d never get out. But I was going to do it. They disowned me and I was going to prove them wrong.

JP: What was it like being a woman behind bars?

AD: It was hard being stripped of your femininity—not being allowed perfumes, colored undergarments, hair coloring, tweezers, you had to steal peroxide. We learned “stringing” to pluck hair, but string only comes from tampons. Defacing a tampon could cost you being paroled. You can’t have nail polish. All eye shadow has to be earth tones. Clothes are too big so you can’t see bodies. The clothes were sacks. Being a woman behind bars was a separate identity.

You need to embrace your femininity. So many women were in abusive relationships, which is why they ended up in prison in the first place.

JP: What was it like at first on the outside after 15 years inside?

AD: It was like I had never been gone. I was ready to do, do, do! I met with the Underground Scholars, and their program didn’t allow for any of that. It was a very strict program. There’s not a lot of transitional homes for those getting out, as most of them are cognitive behavioral therapy or substance abuse, not reentry transitional housing.

I met an amazing man. He’s very supportive and we’re dating. Together we navigated the reentry program. You had to learn how to do credit to re-establish yourself. You had to learn how to find housing, do financial planning. We married and I am now Mrs. Elster.

I wanted to major in legal studies. One student who had gone through the Goldman School of Public Policy told me how rigorous it was, that it was quantitative and analytical and how difficult statistics was. But we have to figure it out on our own. It felt so competitive. If I got accepted—it’s a six-week program in the summertime. I went ahead and did it. I also got a reentry scholarship and am applying for the House Public Service scholarship.

JP: How are things going for you at Berkeley?

AD: I battle with my confidence. I’m a lot older than other students. In my major, I’m more knowledgeable than they are. It’s good not having that to fear. Feather River College and its IGETC [Intersegmental General Education Transfer Curriculum] track let us know it was going to be hard and prepared us for it. Now I’m very excited about graduation in 2020.

JP: Where are you headed?

AD: I’m working toward my master’s in public policy so I can change existing criminal justice policies. I just got accepted into Berkeley’s prestigious Goldman School of Public Policy.

JP: Overall, what role did college play in your life?

AD: It’s about a mind shift, about having the awareness of society and people around us, about getting out of my own head. There are other structures. In class, we talk about breaking down empathy walls instead of always blaming and operating out of victim mode. It’s about seeking a deeper understanding of our society, having empathy, and doing research.

JP: Do you see any benefits in Trump/Kushner’s First Step Act, specifically as it pertains to women no longer being shackled during labor?

AD: It was about time. And it didn’t just happen from a decision on high. I worked for an organization and it was an organization nationwide for this to happen. Both the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements exerted enough pressure for this to happen. The problem with the bill is that it pits violent crimes against non-violent crimes, definitely because of the stigma of violent crimes and those who commit violent crimes. Why do I have to be excluded? There are people in prison who are very similar to each other, and their only crime was surviving an abusive relationship. But now they are forced to deal with these collateral consequences because they survived domestic violence or domestic abuse. They are serving time for an extraordinary number of years.

JP: What about the future of prisons? Can you imagine a world without them?

AD: What does it look like—[someone] serving 20 to 30 years for molesting his niece or daughter? How do we protect our vulnerable communities? I just saw Kamala Harris mocking those who would suggest we divest from prisons and invest in education. Mocking them. Yeah, they should be abolished, but I’m not sure how that can happen.

JP: What about today?

AD: #MeToo helps today—there are more female officers. But I’m not hopeful. Women officers are sometimes worse than the men. Folks are still dehumanized.

JP: I detect cynicism in your voice about the prisons becoming more rehabilitative. Why?

AD: There comes a time when things can change, but it often reverts back to its normal state. Tracing the history of equality for women moves from women to LGBQ and trans–one fight after another, even though women have gained more rights and taken a stance. All of these groups are intermingled.

When it rains, it rains on everybody, so that is why I’m not all that hopeful. All the rollback by the federal government regarding transgender rights, in particular.

It will last for a minute—reform—stopping abuses on women. Things will change, but then they always change back to the normal state. We won’t be able to do anything about it until these institutions are abolished.

JP: What about the First Step Act?

AD: I’m not too knowledgeable about that. Does it apply to the Board of Prison Hearings, or does it trickle down? It seems to pit non-violent offenders against violent offenders. A lot of relief comes to those who haven’t been convicted of violent crimes.

Republished from “Perspectives from the Cell Block: An Anthology of Prisoner Writings” – edited by Joan Parkin in collaboration with incarcerated people from Mule Creek State Prison.