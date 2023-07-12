Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: Canteen Cartel

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Opinion
Leave a comment
1187 Views
Share:

Vanguard Incarcerated Press banner

By D. Razor Babb

Senate Bill 474 by state Senator Josh Becker (D – Peninsula area) seeks to end exorbitant price gouging by commissaries throughout California’s lockups. Recently, when approached by a canteen worker proclaiming, “We did $11,000 in sales in a single day!” the figure seemed bizarre. When you factor in that there are 5 yards, 5 canteens at Mule Creek, the amounts begin to accumulate, as do the questions.

A little investigating reveals that expenditure and statement of operations reports are posted in the law library every quarter, and fiscal year’s 2022/2023 report provides recent numbers. Turns out the $11,000 number pro-rates to total sales of $3,066,993.48 for all yards combined. At 65% markup, that leaves a gross profit of $1,197,658.08. Minus salaries & wages, benefits, supplies, and inmate pay, that leaves $571,849.40. I’ll save you the other sundry expense listings and “miscellaneous revenue and allocated funds.” But I will share “inmate benefits expenses.” It comes to $26,052.41.

So out of the 65% markup on the over $3 million we’re spending per year at this one institution, we’re seeing $26K in residual payback.

Who says prisoners aren’t paying for their crimes?

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for