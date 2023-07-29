VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: Formerly Incarcerated and Left on My Own

By Robert Arras

My name is Robert Arras and I read your article about former prisoners left on their own, I am a prime example I was incarcerated for 21 years, and the LA County Parole System failed me, besides the department of corrections keeping me extra time without warning.

The day of my release my girl drove from Barstow ca to pick me up from Calipatria state prison arrived at 6 am and wasn’t told until 8am they were not releasing me and nor was I informed until 9 am I wasn’t being released and nobody could tell me why.

Both my girl and I were devastated not knowing or understanding why and wasn’t informed until 2 days later.

Finally, 2 weeks later I was released and went to see my parole officer in LA and was offered nothing no hotel vouchers or food, nothing at all and was told my transfer was declined because my girl and I were not legally married.

I explained I needed transfer because if I stayed in LA I would not have a chance within the 2 months of being out I had 3 parole officer and still no help in anything.

I was released September 26t, 2022 and here it is 10 months later and I am still out doing good, thank God I have not been pulled over or have had any encounters with law enforcement.

Thanks to God, my girl and little family I have been doing very well in Barstow struggle with getting the help I need and with no income I am doing my best .

The system was only trying to set me up to fail instead of helping me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my little story and putting other stories up so people can know the truth.