VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: Our 247th B-Day

By Arnold Joyner

It’s our 247th birthday and we’ve had parties and parades; some even reenacted our revolutionary days but none of y’all took time to speak about those who were enslaved. Between the 16th and 19th centuries, an estimated 10-12 million people were actually transported from Africa (source 2023 World Almanac).

Why aren’t the enslaved ones being celebrated just as the founders, who in today’s world would surely be bigots and racists? What I don’t understand is why they’re not already considered bigots and racists like Hitler. How in the world do we constantly celebrate these bigots and racists but not the enslaved? The enslaved bloodline can be traced, as the bigot and racist bloodlines.

The majority of these bigots and racists passed wealth to their kin folk. We should be mature enough, after 247 years, to talk about the Sweet Love massa gave the enslaved. Each and every year, we celebrate the founders of America as if they’re righteous men of the world. Every year, we intentionally disregard how the enslaved built this nation with their hands, blood, sweat and tears, no matter how much massa beat them, raped them, degraded them, and dehumanized them. Plantations thrive from cotton and tobacco, and these became trillion-dollar industries. In America, they call this old money—meaning it’s been around from the beginning, like the enslaved bloodline, who hasn’t been paid for services rendered.

We truly can find the bloodline of each and every African American who has been enslaved. We are all kin, just in different tribes. Now another birthday has passed, and I got nothing once again. The least they could award me is my 40 acres and a mule, DAMN! Every African American family on record deserves this, just as the government gave White Americans land out west to build this nation. It’s only fair. Aren’t y’all tired of all this racist nonsense going on in America? I am too.