Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Amid DOJ Civil Rights Probe, Man Charges Memphis Police ‘Raped’ Him at Traffic Stop

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, National Issues
Leave a comment
42 Views
Share:
PC: Thomas R Machnitzki
Via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.

By The Vanguard

MEMPHIS, TN — A man here—amid a U.S. Justice Dept. investigation of the Memphis Police Dept. announced this month—is claiming a Memphis Police officer “raped” him during a traffic stop. 

According to WREG TV, Deaundra Billingsley has filed a lawsuit against the Memphis Police, charging he was wrongfully stopped, detained and raped by an officer in Binghampton in 2019. 

Billingsley, said WREG TV, claims the incident happened after he pulled over to talk with a friend who was also patted down, stating, “They just jumped out the car, and he slapped his hands on the hood and was like ‘Hands on the hood, now’ never asked me my name,” Billingsley said. 

“He took a finger in my anus and said he was searching for drugs,” Billingsley added.

“You determine excessive force based on if the amount of force was unreasonable for the circumstance. In my client’s case, it certainly was,” said Billingsley’s attorney Jake Brown “They inserted a finger into his anus without following the proper statute.”  

WREG TV reported, “Brown says while marijuana was found on Billingsley’s friend, officers found no drugs on Billingsley and eventually he was let go.

“Complaints of situations like this are what prompted the U.S. Department of Justice to announce a civil rights investigation into the city of Memphis and the Memphis Police Dept. to ‘determine whether there is a practice or pattern of conduct that violates the constitution,’” said WREG TV.

Billingsley and his attorney believe the federal investigation into MPD is warranted to end a culture that disproportionately impacts Black and brown people,” the WREG TV story noted.

“[The MPD] has a pattern of treating certain communities in this city as less than, entitled to fewer rights and less protection, and that is not what the law says,” attorney Brown said. 

“I shouldn’t have to die for my voice to be heard,” Billingsley told WREG TV. “I don’t want to be the next Tyre Nichols or George Floyd. I need my story to be heard while I’m still breathing.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for