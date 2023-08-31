Analysis: What the Five Housing Proposals Bring

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A reader made an interesting comment yesterday in response to the state action in San Bernardino. It seemed like a good idea to address this issue and have some sort of discussion.

Tim Keller wrote: “This is the thing that really irks me…. We have this exact same problem here in davis: local workers, university staff and students are priced out of the market… And a lot of davis voters echo these exact same concerns re: our workforce.

“BUT… the housing proposed on our docket, the single family developments, IF they go through and “save us” from having the state come after us like they are doing for San Bernadino.. that housing is ALSO not going to be affordable for these local workers… It will be a) expensive and b) largely sold to regional commuters.. So unless we change HOW we build, none of our current front-line options actually help that much.”

So I created a matrix to try to assess the extent to which this concern is true.

There is a good deal of nuance here that I will attempt to break out in a moment, but my eyeballing of the situation suggests this may not be as bad as Tim believes.

First thing to note is that these are really initial proposals – the proposals have not gone through community discussions, for the most part not gone to the commissions, and in some cases, particularly with respect to “On the Curve” probably very premature.

Nevertheless, there is an effort to put both middle and high density housing. And the over affordable component gets to 866 which is not much lower than the state is likely to require in the next cycle.

Of course it will take about 5200 units to get to those 866 (about 16.7 percent affordable). That is certainly something the city is wanting to bump up.

Finally each project is attempting to address some of the middle housing needs – we can of course dispute, debate and discuss whether that is sufficient.

But I think that 30,000 foot view picture is somewhat misleading. So let’s look at the actual proposals – such as they are.

Palomino Place

Palomino as we reported earlier this week has revised their proposal.

“The Project proposes one multi-family parcel, 130 for-sale residential lots, and one remainder lot, which will provide a broad mix of housing types and offer everything from a rental flat or one-bedroom to a four bedroom/three bath ownership home.”

In addition to beefing up their affordable housing plan, they still allow for the construction 55 ADUs which could actually increase the number of new units to 218 and creating affordability by design – at least in theory.

They also attempt to address the missing middle, “the Project offers entry-level cottages that will implement a first-time homebuyers program, mid-sized townhomes great for young families or for households that do not desire more than two bedrooms, and then more traditional single-family detached (SFD) units with both medium-sized format and large format units to accommodate a variety of household needs.

Village Homes

Village Homes is proposing about 1800 units including 300 Affordable homes. They are also suggesting about 310 “starter homes” with their “Developer Contribution Program.” Their goal is: “Affordable-by-design homes will enable the Davis workforce, families with children in Davis schools and many others, to own a home near their work, family and schools.”

“Made possible by an innovative financing mechanism, the DCP will pay 15% of a down-payment to match the Home Buyer’s 5% down-payment, helping to clear the biggest obstacle for most middle-income earners. The home must be Owner-occupied for a minimum of 2 years.”

In the end they end up with 300 of the Affordable, 310 of the starter, another 160 townhomes and cottages, 200 apartments that are market rate, 150 condos and stacked flats and then about 680 market rate single family units that are low density.

Shriners

Shriners is also attempting to appeal to these sectors.

Among their goals:

Provide 20% of the total residential units for the construction of “Capital A” affordable housing for low, very low and extremely low-income households.

Provide another 10% of the total residential units for single family homes priced at an average of 70% of the Davis median home price.

Prioritize the use of high and medium density housing for the missing middle and young families who are currently unable to find or afford housing in Davis.

That comes to 250 of the 1200 units as traditional low density residential, but 518 as medium and 432 as high density.

From the proposal:

“The Medium Density Residential (MDR) land use designation accommodates single family detached as well as attached residential units. 518 dwelling units (43% of the total) are designated for MDR product types. These units will fall within the General Plan density range of 6.00- 13.99 dwelling units per acre (averaging approximately 7.8 units per acre), where housing types such as small single family, alley-loaded, greencourt, duplex, and townhomes are possible. The project includes fourteen MDR sites.

“The High Density Residential (HDR) land use designation primarily accommodates attached residential units. 432 dwelling units (36% of the total) are designated for HDR product types. These units will fall within the General Plan density range of 14.00-25.00 dwelling units per acre (averaging approximately 19.0 units per acre), where housing types such as apartments, both affordable and market rate, townhomes, condominiums, or stacked flats are possible. These housing types may be for sale or rental units. The project includes three HDR sites.”

Pioneer Residential Community

Pioneer is planning: “At buildout, the Pioneer Residential Community will accommodate a range of between 700 and 775 single-family and a range of between 400 and 475 multi-family dwelling units.”

They offer the caveat: “The range of this housing allocation is a preliminary estimate and will be adjusted as the proposed project is refined.”

They are planning:

Single-Family Housing (range of 700 to 775 LDR and MDR units)

Multi-Family Housing (range of 250 to 300 HDR units)

Senior Housing (range of 150 to 175 HDR units)

Low density is about 5 du/ac, medium is 10.5, and the high density is 25.

On the Curve

We probably know the least about this project. But they are planning a mix of multi-family, small lot detached and then a small number of single-family detached (67 to 89) units.

“The Project has been designed to offer the full gamut of housing options,” they explain. “The multi-family units will predominately provide rental opportunities, including affordable rental opportunities, to younger individuals, new graduates, and families working in and around Davis.

“The for-sale small lot detached units may include townhomes, row homes, or small-lot detached units and will provide a housing type and price point that is within reach for moderate income earners, first-time homebuyers, and an array of civil servants currently priced-out of the housing market in Davis.

“Finally, the traditional single-family detached homes will meet an identified need within Davis (nearly 39% of Davis’s RHNA is for single-family detached) providing a “move-up” opportunity and rounding off a community that offers housing opportunities for a broad range of socio-economic levels.”

Brief Comments:

There is an attempt to mix types of housing. There is a component of traditional single family homes here. But the projects have also attempted to fill the gap between Affordable Housing and traditional single family homes.

I will add an important caveat – this is really the first proposal. These projects have not gone through the planning process yet. They have not faced community input. They have not gone before the Social Services, Planning Commissions and the Council.

So if the concern here is not enough housing, not enough density, not enough starter homes or missing middle, that can still be addressed.

1500 of the 5200 units are going to be right now at least low density, traditional single family homes. Now I know others disagree on this point, but I happen to believe that we still need those kinds of homes. But there is also 1800 units of middle density and another 1700 that are high density – probably around half of those will be big “A” Affordable and another half will be rentals or other high density housing.

Bottom line – I know people want to see more – at least some people – but as a starting point, I don’t think this is that bad.