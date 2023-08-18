Biome Makers Wins 2023 AgTech Breakthrough Award for ‘AgTech Data Analytics Solution of the Year’

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Agricultural & Food Technologies Around the Globe

By the Vanguard

Davis, CA – Biome Makers, a leading agtech company in soil health analysis and microbiome technology, today announced it has garnered the “AgTech Data Analytics Solution of the Year” award in the 4th annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today.

With the world’s largest taxonomic database of microorganisms of 14 million, Biome Maker BeCrop® Technology provides soil health intelligence and recommendations. Integrating advanced genomics, microbial network science, and machine learning, the technology is able to analyze the entire soil microbiome and provide ecological insights.

BeCrop® offers invaluable insights into specific functions performed by microorganisms, enabling farmers, crop advisors, ag input manufacturers, and retailers to make data-driven decisions for over 180 crops across 45 countries, ensuring optimal soil health.

Through the robust BeCrop® Portal, user-friendly reports break down complex microbiome network properties into visual illustrations of soil functions. This equips growers and consultants with actionable insights to save costs, mobilize the existing nutrients reservoir, predict disease risks in time to act, and select the most effective inputs based on the soil microbial profile.

The company uses a proprietary DNA Sequencing workflow and Intelligent Computing to monitor the most relevant bio-indicators. BeCrop® connects soil needs to inputs and illuminates the path towards regenerating soils.

“BeCrop® delivers insights that can drive improved crop yields, provide better recommendations, increase carbon sequestration, and water conservation practices. Our 2022 Impact Report showcased a 20% reduction in agrochemical fertilizers and a 15% increase in agricultural carbon sequestration for farmers utilizing BeCrop®,” said Biome Makers CEO and co-founder Adrian Ferrero. “Thank you to AgTech Breakthrough for understanding that our technology sets the standard for soil health assessment. With BeCrop®, we are revolutionizing agriculture and paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient food system.”The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 1,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“BeCrop® is a reliable source of soil health intelligence and recommendations that makes it our ‘AgTech Data Analytics Solution of the Year’ winner. As we face the loss of one-third of arable soil worldwide, BeCrop® shines,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “BeCrop® plays a pivotal role in transforming agriculture for a more sustainable future by empowering the industry to leverage comprehensive soil data and AI to understand the critical role of soil microbiomes in food production.”