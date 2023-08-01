Blacks, Latinos Arrested at ‘Disproportionate Rate’ in Los Angeles, Charges LA City Controller

By The Vanguard

LOS ANGELES, CA – Latino and Black people were arrested at a “disproportionate rate” between 2019 to 2022 by Los Angeles Police Dept., according to data released late last week by LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia.

“Black people, who make up eight percent of the county’s population, accounted for 27 percent of all arrests; and Latinos, who account for almost half (48 percent) of the Los Angeles County, made up 51 percent of all arrests,” said NBC News.

NBC added both groups, at about 56 percent of the county’s residents, total 78.26 percent of arrests, or more than two-thirds. White, 29 percent of the county, are only arrested at a 16-percent clip.

“Henry Perez, the executive director of the nonprofit InnerCity Struggle, said the report is alarming but not surprising,” reported NBC News, adding Perez said the groups have historically experienced overpolicing.

“Our community feels it on a daily basis,” Perez said. “What we really need to call out is that the majority of the arrests are for infractions and misdemeanors. These are nonviolent and nondrug-related offenses” that can lead to “very precarious” situations, he said, noting aggressive outcomes especially against Black and Latino individuals, according to NBC News.

The new analysis marks the “first time the Los Angeles Police Department has made its arrest data available to the public without limitations. Detailed maps and locations show the department’s nearly 300,000 arrests in the last four years,” reported NBC.

Council District 14—predominantly Latino neighborhoods such as Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights and El Sereno—had the highest number of arrests almost every year, except for 2021, when it was three arrests short of Council District 8.

“From our history, we know that more policing does not equate to safer schools or safer communities,” Perez said. “We know that we get safer schools and safer communities when students and community residents are supported holistically.”

NBC News said LAPD recorded more arrests for misdemeanor and infraction offenses than for felonies in all four years, said the report, noting at least 400 arrests were made yearly in the “dependent” category, which accounts for children taken into custody due to parent or guardian abuse, neglect, endangerment, or runaway children, according to the analysis.

“The data available is unclear about the nature of these interactions, but raises questions about the frequency that children and youth are coming into contact with the LAPD,” the report stated.

NBC News said it reached out to the LAPD for comment but did not receive an immediate response.