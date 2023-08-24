California Attorney General Warns Temecula Valley Unified School District’s ‘Forced Outing Policy Detrimental to the Wellbeing of LGBTQ+ Students’

By The Vanguard

OAKLAND, CA – For the third time in about a month, California Attorney General Rob Bonta Wednesday issued a statement to a state school district board about a decision involving gender identity.

This week, Bonta disclosed a statement about a Temecula Valley Unified School District Board decision to “implement a mandatory gender identity disclosure policy that is detrimental to the well-being of LGBTQ+ students on Aug. 22, 2023.”

The policy, noted the AG, “requires schools to inform parents, with minimal exceptions, whenever a student requests to use a name or pronoun different from that on their birth certificate or official records, even without the student’s permission. The policy also requires notification if a student requests to use facilities or participates in programs that don’t align with their sex on official records.”

The AG Office noted the vote comes “just weeks after AG Bonta issued a statement denouncing Murrieta Valley Unified’s decision to implement a mandatory gender identity disclosure policy targeting transgender and gender nonconforming students.

“In June, Attorney General Bonta and Governor Newsom issued a joint statement urging the Board to provide information regarding its decision to reject the Social Studies Alive curriculum for grades 1 through 5, which highlights the contributions of various groups, including gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans.”

AG Bonta said, in a statement, “The rise in school districts adopting policies that target California’s vulnerable LGBTQ+ student population is of grave concern. My office is closely monitoring the situation and will not tolerate districts compromising the safety and privacy of transgender and gender nonconforming students. We will remain committed to ensuring school policies do not violate students’ civil rights.”

The AG Office said Bonta “has a substantial interest in protecting the legal rights, physical safety, and mental health of children in California schools, and in protecting them from trauma, harassment, bullying, and exposure to violence and threats of violence.”

The office noted, “Research shows that protecting a transgender student’s ability to make choices about how and when to inform others is critical to their well-being, as transgender students are exposed to high levels of harassment and mistreatment at school and in their communities.”

“Seventy-seven percent of students known or perceived as transgender reported negative experiences such as harassment and assault, and over half of transgender and nonbinary youth reported seriously considering suicide in the past year,” the AG Office added.

And, in early August, Bonta announced opening a civil rights investigation into “potential legal violations by Chino Valley Unified School District’s adoption of its mandatory gender identity disclosure policy,” and sent a letter to Superintendent Norman Enfield and the Board of Education “cautioning them of the dangers of adopting its forced outing policy, emphasizing the potential infringements on students’ privacy rights and educational opportunities.”