Commentary: Consequences

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – It will be interesting to see what comes of the legal threat by Legal Services of Northern California. They demanded that the city adopt its Housing Element by September 13, 2023. In response, the City of Davis basically shrugged.

In the letter, the City Attorney Inder Khalsa writes, “The City has commenced the rezoning process, but even under the most optimistic time frame, the legal constraints above mean that the rezoning actions will not be effective for several months. The City anticipates that the rezoning will be complete and the third version of the Housing Element will be ready for Council to adopt by the end of this year.”

City Manager Mike Webb in his email to the Vanguard after the city sent the response on Friday, noted, “The candidate rezone sites are found in Appendix E as adopted in the version 1 and version 2 of the Housing Element. There are a few additional candidate sites that have since been identified that we are analyzing as well.”

One of the points I raised in Saturday’s commentary that seemingly got lost is the notion that the city is reaching out to commercial property owners looking for some that are willing to pursue rezoning in order to build residential.

While that approach will undoubtedly help the city reach its rezoning needs to be able to complete its Housing Element, it struck me and some others as effectively robbing Peter to pay Paul. We’re in danger of losing more commercially zoned property in order to meet the needs of the housing crisis—a practice that will have long term consequences.

Given the letter sent by Legal Services which had a date of September 13 on it, and the city’s insistence that December is the soonest they can act, you would think they would almost have to file a suit.

This becomes an interesting prospect now.

“A jurisdiction must identify an inventory of land suitable and available for residential development to meet the locality’s housing need,” Legal Services argue in their letter.

Will it be Legal Services that actually pulls the trigger on challenging Measure J/R/D?

They argue, “Housing Element Version 2 continues to conclude that Measure J is only a constraint if the City lacks sufficient infill sites. However, a constraint to housing development exists even when the City may be able to demonstrate sufficient sites to address the RHNA. Further, the City currently lacks sufficient infill sites to meet its current housing need. This is proven by its 23.6 acre rezone obligation. Therefore, the City continues to have a duty to remove or further mitigate the impacts of this identified constraint.”

A lot of this is self-inflicted.

Going before the Woodland Planning Commission this week is the Woodland Research and Technology Park Specific Plan.

Once upon a time it was Davis that this project was aiming for. But after getting pushback from neighbors outside of the city, they quickly pivoted. Now they have a proposed 350-acre project immediately adjacent to Spring Lake and bounded by Highway 113 on the west.

In the time it has taken to plan this project fully, Davis voters have shot down three innovation centers—the first being relatively small as a part of Nishi, and the second and third, as standalones in DISC.

So, with Davis walling itself off, this project figures to fill that vacuum.

According to the project description, “The Woodland Research & Technology Park Specific Plan is envisioned as a new technology hub for the City of Woodland, intended to serve an array of research and technology companies interested in locating and growing near UC Davis, and other research and technology institutions within the Sacramento region.”

To add insult to injury, the project also contains 1600 housing units—and while I erred in reporting that the number was 3200—even at 1600 it is large enough to nearly single-handedly fill the city of Davis’ need for market rate housing for the next RHNA cycle.

In short, Davis’ land use policies and voter apprehension with DISC will lead to commercial development and housing opportunities to the north that are desperately needed in Davis.

Worse yet—Davis is likely to see a good deal of impact without gaining the benefits of the project.

Woodland will get the housing. Woodland will get the tax revenue. Woodland will end up being a key spot for tech jobs spinning off from UC Davis. Those jobs and revenue will leave the city of Davis and travel north.

But Davis is still going to have traffic impacts because now, instead of staying within the city, the back and forth between the tech park and university has to travel through Davis, on Davis roads and on local highways.

It’s a win for Woodland. It’s a win for UC Davis. And it’s another self-inflicted loss for the city.

In the meantime, the city is going to have to find the housing to meet its RHNA needs. And even without RHNA requirements, it is going to have to find housing that fills its internal housing needs.

The only question now is whether it is Legal Services, the State, or perhaps California YIMBY who ultimately pulls the trigger on a lawsuit against Measure J—and then, of course, which way the courts decide to rule.

It would be highly ironic if it is Legal Services, a non-profit that advocates for low-income renters, who ultimately is the one to topple Davis’ seminal and landmark land use law.

If that does happen, it will be the shortsightedness of citizens that led to its downfall. It really didn’t have to be this way. But the community is likely leaving no other choice.