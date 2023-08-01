Commentary: If We Only Had a Vision…

By David M. Greenwald

Davis, CA – The argument has been made (and not just on here) that Davis is a community that doesn’t know what it wants to be in five years let alone 25 years. There is some truth to that.

Although as I noted yesterday, I think most people’s vision for Davis is a community similar to the one they moved to. My problem with that is that it is not a sustainable vision.

I understand that people like the ideal of a small, college town, with the small town character. They like a compact city surrounded by protected agricultural land.

But is that vision sustainable?

I was thinking, we often ask the question about city council candidate’s vision for Davis, so I pulled answers from the 2014 campaign:

John Munn: “My vision is that Davis be solvent and affordable. The City needs to get its financial house in order before taking on new projects and expenses. To do this, we need to solve problems rather than talk about them.”

Robb Davis: “My vision is an economically healthy city.” He mentions “City budgets in which the annual growth rates of costs and revenues match one another,” strong businesses, thriving downtown, neighborhood shopping and diversified transportation.

Rochelle Swanson: “My vision for Davis hasn’t changed since 2010 and I don’t think that the fiscal challenges that this community faces will prevent us from achieving our goals. My vision for Davis is a city that continues to be among the best, most forward-thinking places to live in the world.”

Sheila Allen: ““Growth control policies” for residential development are an asset because (1) housing usually doesn’t pay for the services they generate (2) urban sprawl generates infrastructure costs that saddle the public with debt service and maintenance costs, versus smart infill growth, which I support.”

Daniel Parrella: “For the budget I would like to see some transparency… For economic development I want a city that is capable of supporting a business through all stages of its life cycle.”

Unfortunately, I did not ask that question in 2022. (That reminds me to reconsider the vision question for 2024). Instead, I asked for their top three priorities. It is pretty clear from 2014 that the priority focus was on the city budget, whereas that has now shifted.

Bapu Vaitla: “My top three priorities are affordable housing, climate resilience, and community cooperation.”

Dan Carson laid out the funding gap, severe housing shortage, and climate change.

Gloria Partida mentioned land use, economic development and affordable housing.

Kelsey Fortune laid out similarly planning, climate and fiscal responsibility.

Adam Morrill laid out roads and bike paths, urban forest, and affordable housing.

None of that of course constitutes a vision.

During one of the forums the candidates responded to a question on “what would you do in the future to ensure the city of Davis has a fair share of affordable housing?”

Bapu Vaitla said, “I would just say in terms of our vision overall, we need a general plan update. If we as a city do not say what the character of our city is as far as housing, what we want to see, then we won’t attract the kind of developers, nonprofit developers, affordable housing developers that fit that vision of equity and sustainability.”

Kelsey Fortune lamented that “there’s no vision coming from our community members for the city to follow. And that’s how you get to where you want to be, is you plan. We know we need more housing. How are we going to build it? Will we tell the community, hey, we need a plan that builds more housing and they tell us how we do it?”

Bapu Vaitla also noted, “We are in the middle of setting this 20-year vision for climate action and adaptation. And there are a lot of great elements in the plan. I appreciate the amount of detail that went into it, but also it lacks it lacks the boldness and vision we need.”

But it appears that they were not asked to come up with a specific vision for the future of Davis—even as we have engaged in planning and visioning for things like Climate Action, to a lesser extent housing (particularly through the General Plan update if it occurs), and the Downtown.

Those who lament that we lack a vision—and certainly not any kind of articulated, shared vision—have a point.

On the other hand, I kind of think we need to act now. I don’t think the housing crisis can wait. I certainly think we have waited—less as a community and more as a global entity—way too long to address the climate emergency.

That doesn’t mean we don’t need a vision. Far from it. It just means we can no longer afford to wait to fully develop that vision to act. We need to act in the short term and plan for the long term.