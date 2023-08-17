Commentary: The Million Dollar Home

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

I keep seeing arguments put forward that we have plenty of expensive homes in places like Davis. And while it’s true that the cost of housing is way to high here as it is elsewhere, “too many” is subjective. In a typical month this year, less than 40 homes of any price have sold, and the median price has been around $900,000.

That means in a typical month, less than 20 homes even at levels over $900,000 have sold and the average length of time has been ten days on the market. They are going on the market, being snatched up quickly and there frankly aren’t that many of them.

You would think, million-dollar home, that must be a big home at least? Not so much.

This week in the LA Times, Stephen Menendian, the Assistant Director and Director of Research at UC Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute, wrote an op-ed.

In LA, the median home price is around $1 million and statewide it’s approaching $750,000—Menendian points out “[t]hat is more than double the national median and more than triple the figure in Ohio. This is the definition of housing unaffordability.”

That is pushing homeownership out of reach for many in California. And it’s proportionately impacting people of color. “As of 2019, only 55% of Californians, and just 36% of Black Californians, owned a home.”

“This isn’t just about homeownership,” he writes. “Renters face proportionate price increases. For the first time, the median monthly rent in the United States rose above $2,000 in the last year, and it’s closing in on $3,000 in California. Many people can’t afford to buy or rent a home here.”

And yet I continue to have the debate over why population trends are declining.

While there are many causes of these costs, Menendian points out that “chief among the reasons are supply restrictions. As with any other commodity, if you restrict the supply of housing, you can charge more for it.”

He adds, “This is essentially what zoning and other restrictive land-use regulations do. So it’s no wonder that a wealth of empirical evidence has shown that restrictive zoning makes housing more expensive.”

The good news in my view is that with the housing crisis has come a number of important studies. In short, we know a lot about what is going on now and why.

Menendian himself led a study last year which found “that 78% of residential land in the Greater Los Angeles region and 74% in the city of Los Angeles itself was zoned exclusively for single-family homes, prohibiting apartment buildings and other multifamily developments.”

They also found that “home prices were correlated with the degree of stringent and exclusionary zoning in every community in the region. So were racial diversity and segregation.”

UC Berkeley’s Terner Center modeled six different housing policies for Los Angeles and found that “the single intervention with the biggest impact on supply growth was loosening density restrictions.”

While California has enacted things like SB 9, SB 10, and allowed more ADUs, the research here found “these measures are too modest to bend this wicked cost curve.”

Instead, Menendian argues, “What we need is deeper density, more multifamily housing and ‘missing middle‘ developments that provide a variety of designs suitable to different incomes. We need localities to allow it, and we need the state to mandate it.”

One of the conversations I had it seemed over and over again last night was that most of the people resisting new housing in this community tend to be older people who purchased their homes 30 or 40 years ago when the costs were relatively low.

Menendian notes that huge generational disparities persist.

He finds, “Older Americans are far more likely to own their homes; younger generations are struggling to catch up.”

There is also not surprisingly a huge racial divide.

He found, “In 2020, white homeownership reached a postwar peak of 75%, while Black homeownership lagged far behind at 44%, only slightly higher than it was in 1970, the year the Fair Housing Act took effect.”

You mean people who bought their homes in the 1980s for less than $100,000 and people who now own two or more homes might not think there is a housing crisis or the current situation is that bad?

Not only have home prices increased, but Menendian found that a major obstacle to closing these gaps “is that the cost of homeownership has soared relative to incomes.”

According to data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, “the price of housing in the United States rose an average of 4.6% per year from 1975 through 2022, outpacing economic growth and wages. The rate in California was an astonishing 6.7% a year, higher than in any other state.”

Worse yet, homeowners “also fight against multifamily housing, affordable housing and homeless shelters in their neighborhoods and communities in an effort to protect their investments. These “homevoters” will fight to the hilt to prevent any loosening of zoning restrictions.”

Menendian concludes, “Overcoming this impulse and undoing restrictive zoning won’t make housing affordable or revive the American Dream on its own. If we don’t, however, the dream will become an impossibility for most of us.”

In the meantime, in communities like Davis, we will continue to have to fight these age-old fights.