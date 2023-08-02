Community: No Vision Tonight with My Coffee…

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Did you read yesterday’s column on “the vision thing” and happen to notice a glaring omission? You’re right, I did not offer my own vision. That was not an accident.

As one person asked: “What is your Vision for Davis, and what is your plan for making that Vision fiscally and economically sustainable?”

I think it’s a great question. But, I’m not about to offer a vision of Davis.

There are three primary reasons for that.

First, I think that is for the community to decide. The community is going to have to figure out exactly what they want the future of this community to look like.

Second, I felt pretty strongly that coming out of DSIDE and the Innovation Park Task Force and the Studio 30 report we had an answer for what the community should look like. The voters and other factors either rejected or canceled that vision. Given that I was in support of that vision, I don’t see why it should be on me to now come up with another one.

Third, and finally, I don’t view it as my job.

I can hear it now, you’re always supporting all of these projects, you should offer up a vision.

To be honest, I see myself more along the lines of madman in town square pointing out to people that their vision of Davis of dead and this is not the community that they think it is rather than the guy who wants to lead the way to fix the mess.

I think that was precisely part of the problem—the community needs to become more aware of all of these shortcomings. The typical person might be aware of the housing crisis and is certainly aware that Davis is becoming more expensive. But I think it is my job to point out all of the problems in town and someone else needs to get elected to office and start to fix them.

Here’s what I see in a nutshell:

Davis’ housing and growth policies over the last 20+ years has led to an increase in the cost of housing that is pricing the typical middle-class family and certainly large swaths of traditionally underrepresented people out of this community. The city’s fiscal health has been precarious at best for the last 15 years The city has an underdeveloped retail sector. The city has a lack of space to take advantage of the proximity of the university to become a real player in economic development. The lack of housing for families is putting increased pressure on our schools—we are facing declining enrollment and thus a threat to the vitality of this community. There is a lack of a jobs-housing balance which leads large numbers of people to commute into Davis to work, a lot of them at the university, but also a large number of community residents to commute out of Davis to work. The result of that imbalance are traffic impacts and exacerbating GHG and VMT —a lot of it unnecessarily if we had a better balance. The downtown has long been a pride of this community, but it’s in decline. Retail sector is dying. Restaurants and entertainment are mediocre (even by standards of a student clientele), there is an underdeveloped core, crumbling infrastructure and a need of huge capital investment. While the three proposed projects are a good start, they are the tip of the iceberg. UC Davis is a huge driver of resources and capital, but our focus on student housing and various disputes over the years have pushed the university to invest more heavily in the region and away from Davis. That relationship made be difficult to repair and it is likely to have huge impacts not only on housing policies but also the possibility of economic development. The Measure J policies of growth control have strained the city on housing and economic development and put huge fiscal pressures on the city. There remains a possibility that the state will step in and there is a looming battle within the community over what projects to approve and whether to modify Measure J.

In short, Davis is a community where the cost of housing and the overall cost of living is enormous and it is pushing traditional populations out of this community.

I have argued that by trying to preserve this community as it was in the 70s, 80s, 90s, and early 2000s we are actually radically changing it in unintended ways that are not sustainable.

I agree with those who argue we need to have a vision. But I also believe we need to act now. We really cannot wait for 5 to 10 years for a vision to be developed and approved. We need to find ways to alleviate our housing crisis. And we need to find ways to take advantage of our name and proximity to the university.

The fact that the community has voted down three innovation/economic development projects has done huge amounts of harm to the future of the community and is pushing this community to the breaking point.

Finally, and I know a lot of people will take great offense to this, but the city has suffered from the lack of leadership. We have had years to address some of these problems, and we have addressed none of them.

Too many people have lived too comfortably in their houses purchased in another generation, and are either retired or at the end of their careers, and thus are not aware of what has transpired over the last decade.

It’s not too late to change course—but the warning lights are blinking.