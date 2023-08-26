Council Will Be Asked to Finalize Mace Improvements

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city first started seeing complaints about traffic on Mace following the original redesign in 2018. It has taken over four years since the first public meetings in 2019, but the council on Tuesday will be asked to award a reconstruction contract and exempt the project from CEQA.

“This item is the last in a series of actions by the City Council to bring resolution to this corridor’s design and construction,” writes city staff. “The redesign process began in 2019 in response to concerns on the original projects’ effect on traffic flow. The scope of the Mace Boulevard Improvement project that began construction in 2018 was to resurface Mace and improve non-motorized transportation along the corridor.”

Staff notes that following construction, “in response to community concerns and traffic flow challenges, the City dedicated staff and resources to engage with the community and key stakeholders, including Yolo County, to arrive at a project that strikes the right balance of vehicular and bike/pedestrian access and safety, while addressing fundamental challenges of I-80 congestion impacts on our local road network as has been prevalent with the use of traffic apps that reroute drivers through Tremont Road and up Mace Boulevard when traffic slows on the I-80 corridor.”

Staff is recommending Option A which would exclude an optional cycle track extension or Option B which would have the cycle track extension and comes at a somewhat higher cost. This “[a]wards the project Mace Blvd Reconstruction Contract – Option A to McGuire & Hester in the amount of $2,009,820 with a construction contingency of 10% ($201,000) and authorizes the City Manager to execute the contract.”

The total cost to the project including the amount previously encumbered is nearly $3 million.

“Funding for this work will come from funds allocated to CIP No. ET8257, Mace Blvd Corridor Phase II project, which is funded by Construction Tax (200) from development, Roadway Impact Fees (485) from development, Gas Tax (109), and Redevelopment Successor Agency funds (476),” staff writes, meaning none of the money would come from the city’s General Fund.

Phase 1a will include:

Two full-width southbound traffic lanes between Cowell Blvd. and N El Macero Dr. (with a one-way, Class 4 protected bike lane and modified median) for the benefit of public safety and farm vehicles. This includes reducing the width of the median and adding some additional landscaping. Modifications to the striping between San Marino Ave. and N. El Macero Dr. to accommodate two northbound travel lanes along the full length of the roadway while maintaining the bike buffers. Modifications to the protected intersection at Cowell/Mace, including accommodation for truck-turning radii and modifications to the signal timing and operations. Reduction or reconfiguration of the islands at San Marino Ave. and replacement of the flashing red beacon with less obtrusive device. Modifications to on-street parking on the west side of Mace Blvd. south of N. El Macero Dr. to San Marino Ave. to accommodate access/wheelchairs at more regular intervals. Two full-width northbound traffic lanes between N El Macero Dr. and Cowell Blvd.

Phase 1b (to occur after Phase 1a is complete) will include:

Pilot project metering traffic light simulation at Tremont Rd. and Mace Blvd. (and 30 days later at Montgomery Ave and Mace Blvd.), with details approved by and full participation in planning by city and county (including development of “decision” metrics for which of the two locations piloted will be evaluated). City will pay the costs. City and county will each independently determine whether or not to commit to a permanent project based upon factors, such as traffic improvement, impact of the signal on residents and businesses and any unintended consequences.

Phase 2 may include:

Adding two northbound travel lanes from Redbud Dr. to San Marino Ave. after determination of successful traffic light pilot and City/County agreement for permanent metering light. Continued consideration of additional right turn lane northbound at Cowell Blvd. in the future. Other project modifications not covered in the above and as described in the exhibits.

“The CEQA documentation filed for the original project was a categorical exemption,” staff adds. “We have reviewed the new scope with the environmental consultant and they have confirmed that this is still the appropriate document.”