Court Order Commitment of Dominguez To State Hospital

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Woodland, CA – Following the concession by the DA’s office a few weeks ago, Judge Sam McAdam ordered Carlos Dominguez, accused of two murders in Davis in April, to state hospital until he regains his competency.

Carlos Dominguez appeared one more time in court, this time wearing the standard jail jumpsuit rather than a suicide smock.

Deputy DA Matt DeMoura noted that he was requesting the sheriff’s department to monitor Dominguez’s condition in light of the involuntary medication in case he can regain his competency prior to transportation to the state hospital.

Judge McAdam read the from the Central Valley Conditional Release Program (CONREP) evaluation.

“I’ll just read the concluding recommendation,” the Judge said.

“Considering the aforementioned risk factors, which the court’s quite familiar with, by the way, having presided over a trial and heard the testimony of three doctors,” he read. “It’s the recommendation of the Central Valley Conditional Release Program that Mr. Carlos Dominguez be referred to the California Department of State Hospitals in order to receive competency training and a locked for in forensic setting that has the necessary psychiatric intervention to restore him to competency, while also providing the intensive level of structure and support he requires to reduce the risks, otherwise post to community safety.”

Judge McAdam then issued his commitment order.

“The court will issue an order of commitment,” the judge said before enumerating his specific findings.

“The court’s received, considered the evidence presented at the jury and other hearings,” he said listing the three doctors. “The court received and considered the evidence presented concerning the administration of medication and defendant with the concurrence of his counsel and the district attorney waived a continued jury trial and stipulated that the defendant is not mentally competent and the court, of course accepted that stipulation.”

He continued, “Therefore, the court hereby finds that as a result of a mental disorder, defendant is unable to understand the nature of the proceedings taken against him and to assist counsel in the conduct of a defense in a rational manner.”

The community program director, the judge explained, has found that the defendant should be committed to the state hospital or a jail-based competency program.

The Judge noted that Dominguez has not consented to the administration of medication.

He ruled, “The defendant lacks capacity, that is to make decisions regarding anti-psychotic medication. Defendant’s mental disorder requires medical treatment with anti-psychotic medication. And if the defendant’s mental disorder is not treated with anti-psychotic medication, it is probable that serious harm to the physical or mental health of the patient will result.”

Judge McAdam found that Dominguez without proper medication is both a threat to the safety of himself as well as others.

He added, “It is therefore ordered that the defendant be committed to a state hospital or jail based competency treatment program for a period not to exceed two years in, in this case, it’ll be at State Hospital for a period not to exceed two years.”

Another hearing is set for September 14 in order to review whether he has been transported or is still on the waiting list.