COURT WATCH: Accused Claiming Running Late for Work Now Has Trial Date for Multiple Charges

By Adam Solorzano

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Samuel McAdam heard heavy arguments from the prosecution in a case here in Yolo County Superior Court this week involving charges of murder, vehicular manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and a firearm.

While the prosecution’s witnesses were called to strengthen the charges against the accused, the defense portrayed a man running late to work trying to make it on time.

On the day of the incident, the defense said the accused was rushing to work in the middle of the night to prevent being late to his job. But Deputy District Attorney Frits Van Der Hoek used his witnesses to bolster his argument that it was negligence on the behalf of the alleged party.

A Dept. of Motor Vehicles witness testified to the driving record of the accused, but although it went back a number of years, it was insufficient for the case, argued Deputy Public Defender Peter Borruso, who said the time the letters and notices were sent, the accused may have never received them to correct his problems with the DMV.

The next prosecution witness said a controlled substance was found in the accused’s vehicle. Although the substance was unlawful, the defense noted the accused was not under the influence of the substance at the time of the crash.

The arresting California Highway Patrol officer was asked questions as a traffic collision expert, which he is not. But he did try to answer some of the questions regarding the place where the incident occurred.

When DPD Borruso questioned the officer, he asked if the accused was under the influence of any drug or alcohol. The officer quickly replied, “No. He was not.”

In addition, the DPD also asked if the officer checked the place of employment of the accused to confirm the story was true that the accused was on his way to work. He answered, “Yes.”

The officer also confirmed the accused was “compliant with law enforcement at the scene and since then after the crash.”

The judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for the case to go to trial. The accused is currently awaiting an arraignment hearing later this month.