Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Accused Claiming Running Late for Work Now Has Trial Date for Multiple Charges

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Vanguard Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
65 Views
Share:

By Adam Solorzano

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Samuel McAdam heard heavy arguments from the prosecution in a case here in Yolo County Superior Court this week involving charges of murder, vehicular manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and a firearm.

While the prosecution’s witnesses were called to strengthen the charges against the accused, the defense portrayed a man running late to work trying to make it on time.

On the day of the incident, the defense said the accused was rushing to work in the middle of the night to prevent being late to his job. But Deputy District Attorney Frits Van Der Hoek used his witnesses to bolster his argument that it was negligence on the behalf of the alleged party.

A Dept. of Motor Vehicles witness testified to the driving record of the accused, but although it went back a number of years, it was insufficient for the case, argued Deputy Public Defender Peter Borruso, who said the time the letters and notices were sent, the accused may have never received them to correct his problems with the DMV.

The next prosecution witness said a controlled substance was found in the accused’s vehicle. Although the substance was unlawful, the defense noted the accused was not under the influence of the substance at the time of the crash.

The arresting California Highway Patrol officer was asked questions as a traffic collision expert, which he is not. But he did try to answer some of the questions regarding the place where the incident occurred.

When DPD Borruso questioned the officer, he asked if the accused was under the influence of any drug or alcohol. The officer quickly replied, “No. He was not.”

In addition, the DPD also asked if the officer checked the place of employment of the accused to confirm the story was true that the accused was on his way to work. He answered, “Yes.”

The officer also confirmed the accused was “compliant with law enforcement at the scene and since then after the crash.”

The judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for the case to go to trial. The accused is currently awaiting an arraignment hearing later this month.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for