COURT WATCH: Oops! Wrong Man Arrested and Brought to Court on Traffic Violation Warrant

By Kristin Trent

WOODLAND, CA– A man misidentified as an accused who failed to appear in court was arrested on a warrant and brought into Yolo County Superior Court Thursday, but was quickly released.

The wrongly accused is a victim of identity theft, according to the UC Davis Police Department, which pulled body cam footage from an officer and “determined that (the accused) was not the person who was [initially] arrested” and that someone “used his information” to evade the offense.

“At this time I don’t know how to proceed because the identity of the suspect is unknown.” defense stated.

Under advice of the court clerk, Judge Daniel M. Wolk ruled to verbally amend the complaint by striking the accused’s name from the charges and changing the name to “John Doe” while an investigation into the identity of the violator is undergoing.

The case will be revisited Sept. 21 for review of the investigation.

A deputy public defender is currently working with the wrongly accused to ensure all charges are dropped against him.

Kristin Trent is a senior at the University of California, Davis where she studies English. She is primarily interested in facilitating public engagement through political journalism. She plans to pursue broadcast journalism post graduation.

