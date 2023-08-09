Breaking News
Dolores Huerta Endorses Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín for State Senate

Dolores Huerta

Labor and Civil Rights Legend Joins Broad Coalition Supporting Berkeley Mayor’s Campaign, Calls Him “The Candidate Working Families Can Count On”

By the Vanguard

Berkeley, CA– Berkeley Mayor and Association of Bay Area Governments President Jesse Arreguín announced that his campaign for State Senate has been endorsed by civil rights and labor leader Dolores Huerta.

“I have known Jesse Arreguín for nearly 30 years, since he was a young activist and marched with me in the fight to rename San Francisco’s Army Street after Cesar Chavez,” said Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers Association. “Jesse has been a leader ever since. As mayor of Berkeley, Jesse has been a bold and effective champion for affordable housing, immigrants’ rights, labor unions, working families, and women. Jesse is the candidate for State Senate who working families can count on. We need him in the State Senate fighting to keep the California Dream alive for everyone.”

“As the son and grandson of farmworkers, having the endorsement of Dolores Huerta is deeply meaningful and humbling,” said Mayor Jesse Arreguín. “She has been an inspiration to me since I first met her and marched with her when I was a 10-year-old kid. I look forward to carrying her spirit of bold leadership to the State Senate to champion working families across California.”

