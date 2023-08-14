Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 212 – Vincent Atchity and Mental Health Incarceration

This week on Everyday Injustice we talk with Vincent Atchity. He is the CEO of Mental Health Colorado and a member of Colorado Jail Standards Commission.

One of the biggest problems facing the criminal legal system is that in many locations, the largest mental health facility is the county jail which is ill-equipped to properly treat and handle people suffering from a variety of trauma and mental illness.

Listen as Vincent Atchity discusses his work with the Commission, the Care Not Cuffs Campaign, and the impact of solitary confinement on people suffering already from mental illness.