Fair and Just Prosecution Network Challenges Georgia’s Prosecutor Oversight Law, in Accordance with Lawsuit

By Kristin Trent

ATLANTA, GA – In a statement released this week Executive Director Miriam Krinsky of The Fair and Just Prosecution Network said she agreed with a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s Prosecutor Oversight Law.

The statement questions the intentions of Georgia Senate Bill 92 to investigate elected prosecutors and remove them from office via Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission—Krinsky said she believes the bill undermines the foundations of democracy to protect the status quo.

The network, the statement added, views the bill as a legally flawed political attack, arguing that it subverts the will of the people’s elective process by removing elected prosecutors due to disagreements over policy decisions that are uniquely vested in the district attorney.

According to the statement, the law comes at a unique time in Georgia’s history with a new wave of reform-minded prosecutors of color—opposing previous governance that favored an expanded criminal legal system and state resource allocation toward punitive approaches with the potential to endanger public safety.

“It is only now, after numerous reform-minded elected prosecutors (many of whom are people of color) were elected throughout Georgia on an agenda of being smarter around how to promote safer and healthier communities, that the legislature decided oversight was needed,” said Krinsky in the statement.

The statement pushes against the bill by arguing that it jeopardizes the democratic process by suggesting an agenda against policy reform.

“Many politicians in Georgia and across the country remain tethered to failed policies of the past and are willing to undermine the foundations of our democracy and criminal legal system to protect the status quo,” Krinsky argued.

“Communities want and deserve evidence-backed solutions to crime…We hope the court will see this law for the legally flawed and political attack that it is and ensure that prosecutorial discretion and the rights of Georgia’s voters are safeguarded,” added Krinsky.