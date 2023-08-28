Global Climate Strike To End The Era of Fossil Fuels

On September 15th, groups will be striking all over the world as part of Fridays For Future to demand a fossil free future, and Davis is no different! Starting at 12:00 noon, Fridays For Future Davis will be marching from The Veterans Memorial Center (W 14th St and B St) to Central Park (5th St and B St).

In light of the catastrophic fires in Maui, climate action is as crucial as ever. As Californians, we know all too well the effects of rising temperatures and the raging fires that go with it. Help demand that Governor Newsom and our State lead the way by ending the use of fossil fuels. We can all play an important role in ending climate change, stand up now!

More information at https://sites.google.com/u/0/d/1Uq5I1t7RLDuHrFcGKPmpqrNbR5oCa7m-/preview