Guest Commentary: Annexation Proposals Are Hastening Climate and Affordability Crisis

by David J. Thompson

This piece is a slightly longer piece based upon remarks to the Social Services Commission on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Since 1983 in a professional role, I have helped gain approval of and the building of over 500 units of affordable housing in Davis.

With the Social Services Commission now reviewing the two annexation proposals I wish to remark not on the specifics of the rubric you have been asked to review but on the overall status of key elements of affordable housing in Davis.

Here are some key facts the commissioners should consider;

The Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) of the Sacramento Area of Governments (SACOG) directed the City of Davis to show where 530 Very Low Income (VLI) and 350 Low Income (LI) units could be built within the city.



To get those 930 VLI and LI affordable units (@ 15% of market rate units requires building 6.200 new market rate apartments within the City of Davis. Can anyone see 6,200 market rate apartment units being built in Davis over this RHNA cycle? I do not.

VLI units can only reach affordability with the deep subsidy projects get from competing in the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (TCAC). Statistically, you can only win a subsidy for VLI units if you have a free site of two acres on which you build at least 50 plus VLI and LI units. How many free sites of at least two acres are there in Davis? Certainly not enough (about 23 free sites of two acre needed) to build 930 VLI and LI units.

When David Taormino asked me to do the affordable housing for Bretton Woods I said I would if he doubled the land required for affordable housing. Taormino donated land for 150 VLI and LI apartments instead of the required 68. I and Delta Senior Housing Communities (DSHC) are no longer doing the affordable housing at Bretton Woods but that one act had great impact on gaining voter support and approval. 150 VLI and LI units are being built there.

In the proposed Village Farms development of 378 acres about 2% of the land is reserved for affordable housing.

However, also in the Village Farms proposal there are 149 acres set aside for parks.

So 39% of the land for parks and 2% of the land for poor people. Given the differences in the percentages of land use you’d think we had a park crisis rather than an affordable housing crisis.

Another few acres of park transferred to affordable housing would substantially address the affordable housing crisis in Davis.

There is an even greater problem in terms of the VLI, LI and Moderate (MOD) income people in Davis who are already rent impacted. For over 30 years Davis has had a very low vacancy rate which means that most renters in Davis overpay the HUD 30% guidelines. The small number of market rate rental units in either of the two proposals ensures that for another ten years the 35,000+ renters in Davis will continue to have no savings by living here while over-paying on the rent. That’s a whopping hit on the monthly budget of the working families and students living in rental housing.

However, Davis is in the same boat as most cities in California. We are not generally to blame for this situation which is statewide and somewhat nationwide. There are many reasons why housing costs and affordability are out of control. And most of those are caused by economic actors not under our control.

Yet a few actions are under the city’s control and that is where we can make a difference.

The City of Davis is pressured to meet the RHNA goals on paper but the reality is that while we may be able to meet the task of identifying land to meet those numbers, in reality we are not going to build that number of units.

The two proposed projects by their content continue the old forms of development of car-centric single family homes with less land set aside for affordable housing than any proposal ever brought forward for a city vote.

There is a Climate Crisis and an Affordable Housing Crisis that are hastened by and completely ignored by the two proposals. Without substantial changes in these two proposals they should not be put forward by the City of Davis for a citizen vote.

David J. Thompson- These are my own individual thoughts and not representative of the Twin Pines Cooperative Foundation or Neighborhood Partners, LLC.