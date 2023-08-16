Guest Commentary: Comments on Davis’ Obligation to Zone for Housing

By David Taormino

Based on various reader comments there is a serious misunderstanding about Davis’ Regional Housing Needs Analysis (RHNA) obligations. Davis’ obligation is to zone/build housing for non-students. Student apartments/housing whether on campus or within the City limits does not apply to the City’s RHNA requirements. Student housing needs are not considered by SACOG when it determines Davis or any other City’s housing obligations. If SACOG were to consider students the amount of RHNA obligated Davis housing would be two or three times what is now required. In other words, Davis or UCD can build all the student apartments they want and none of those apartments/units apply to meeting Davis RHNA obligation. Zero!

While Davis has for decades claimed credit for student apartment complexes, until recently HCD “looked the other way”: no longer will HCD do so. However, Davis continues to mislabel and mischaracterize student apartments as non-students. Old habits die hard.

All of the proposed downtown, multi-story apartments are for students, no matter what the City may try to claim. There is literally no demand in Davis for market rate, larger non-student apartment complexes. The City “claims” that non students will occupy these units. Really! Try and restrict the number of student renters allowed to rent in these complexes and see what happens to those proposals. According to our research, the most recent example of the absurdity of the City’s claim is the new Celeste apartment complex in South Davis, which is nearly fully leased with 82% of the tenants being UCD students. That is just the opposite of what the City claimed in its approval process. My prediction is that in the 2024 leasing cycle those apartments will be nearly 100% students, which is consistent with historical Davis trends. Once student occupants dominate a complex, any non-students eventually move out and these units are then leased to students. Notwithstanding reality, the City is telling HCD it wants 100% credit for all the Celeste units towards RHNA even though only 18% of the units are currently leased to non-students. Does that seem logical to you and your readers?

One of the unanswered questions likely being considered by HCD and Legal Services of Northern California is what % of student-dominated apartments, if any, should Davis receive towards RHNA? I believe the realistic answer is zero percent based on the history of apartment complexes in Davis that essentially serve students and their college lifestyle. That lifestyle is generally no longer attractive to working adults and families.

The three proposed downtown multi-story projects are perfectly located and designed for students. As a result these units will undoubtedly be occupied by students, especially the Hibberts complex which offers no parking spaces. Having more students living downtown is good for businesses and the City, but it does not meet Davis’ RHNA obligations. So where then will Davis in reality meet its housing mandate for 2021-2029? My conclusion: The simple fact is it cannot meet its RHNA obligation. I predict at best it can only achieve 1/3. So then what should HCD and Legal Services do?

Frankly, the City’s position is “smoke and mirrors” to give an illusion that it will meet its RHNA obligation, but in reality only a mirage. It is a virtual impossibility for Davis to either zone or build 2,085 RHNA creditable units in the period of 2021-2029. The sooner the City accepts that reality, the sooner it can act responsibly to abide by the State law. The real answer may be as simple as a formal statement to HCD that the City cannot voluntarily meet its RHNA obligation and ask HCD for help.

According to HCD in its recent correspondence to the City, any rezoning by Davis must meet the following to receive credit towards RHNA: (The City to provide)

“An inventory of land suitable and available for residential development, including vacant sites and sites having realistic and demonstrated potential for redevelopment during the planning period to meet the locality’s housing need for a designated income level.” (emphasis mine)

HCD does not define what “available for residential development” actually means. For example, available reasonably implies willingness to proceed forward which is different than simply there or existing. Available to me means interested in proceeding forward or taking action towards doing or pursuing something. Not many of the sites the City intends to rezone meet that criteria.

The 3 downtown projects are “available,” but do not have a “realistic and demonstrated potential” to be non-student housing; just the opposite. The biggest losers in Davis’ housing charade are those individuals who need affordable units. The City’s obligation amounts to roughly 50% of its overall RHNA number of 2,085 units. There are only a handful of potential sites that meet HCD’s criteria; nowhere near enough to meet the 2021-2029 requirement of 2,085 units, and almost none for affordable units. In reality, Davis will likely provide less than 1/3 of its entire RHNA obligations in the period 2021-2029, and part of that will be by counting units already approved, even some 13 years ago that haven’t been built. While Davis has been creative in housing avoidance, its approach is morally wrong and legally suspect. It reflects poorly on every Davis resident that we are so selfish as a community that we will not obey laws that apply uniformly to other cities. And as a result, the Davis community unfairly burdens nearby cities to provide Davis’ fair share of housing in general and affordable housing in particular.

What then is the solution? HCD, the State’s watch dog agency, needs to step in and take over the housing review process until Davis demonstrates a realistic and demonstrated potential for properly meeting its legal RHNA obligations.