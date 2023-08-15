Guest Commentary: Who is Really Cashing in the Builders Remedy ‘Blank Check’?

For-profit developers are racing to use the once-obscure housing provision to force through massive projects in single-family neighborhoods – without any local input

By Our Neighborhood Voices

California – All over California, for-profit developers have been racing to invoke the “Builders Remedy” – a once-obscure provision in state housing law that gives private developers a virtual “blank check” to push through projects of nearly any size, anywhere they want, without any meaningful input from the surrounding community or local elected officials.

And one of the first developers to cash in this “blank check,” according to reporting by the Mercury News and others, is a Russian oligarch whose father has direct ties to Vladimir Putin and served as Russia’s former Energy Minister.

Vitaly Yusufov’s Willow Project LLC bought the former Sunset Magazine campus on Willow Road in Menlo Park in May 2018, and recently announced that the existing single-story buildings will be replaced by a massive project that will feature 4 new towers – one of which will soar to 328 feet. That’s taller than the nearby Hoover Tower at Stanford University and the Statue of Liberty.

Yusufov’s massive project will not only tower over the surrounding community, but will also add to the already crippling level of traffic the area is inundated with during rush hour. But this is not the first for-profit developer to capitalize on the “builders remedy” – in fact there are already hundreds of builder’s remedy projects slated throughout the state, and more are surely coming.

“It’s bad enough that housing is a commodity with Wall Street and for-profit developers from our own country profiting off of communities and creating a generation of renters. Now even Russian oligarchs are looking to cash the blank check Sacramento has given developers,” said Lafayette City Councilmember Susan Candell. “I don’t think Sacramento knows the needs of our community better than we do – and I definitely don’t think Russian oligarchs know best.”

The Willow Street project echoes other developments popping up all over the state – including one in the Harvard Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles that will displace affordable units with a 33-unit apartment complex and retail shops.

“This is a gentrification bomb that Sacramento politicians are dropping on our communities,” said Kalimah Priforce, Emeryville City Councilmember and advocate for BIPOC homeownership. “Building projects like this in neighborhoods that are already at risk of displacement will not solve our affordable housing crisis. That is exactly why we need to restore local democracy and put land-use decisions back in the hands of neighbors, not developers looking to make a profit.”

Our Neighborhood Voices, a non-partisan coalition of tens of thousands of California residents, community leaders and elected officials, is fighting back against this blank check for developers with a statewide ballot measure that would return land-use decisions back to communities and their elected leaders.

“Neighbors have a right to have a say about what happens right next door to their home,” said Brentwood Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer. “But a provision like the ‘Builders Remedy’ takes this right away from neighbors and local elected officials and turns it over to for-profit developers. If we want a real and lasting solution to our state’s housing crisis, we need to put communities first, not developer profits.”

The array of housing laws recently passed in Sacramento have not only given rise to more “Builder’s Remedy” projects throughout the state, but they have also paved the way for developers to push through projects of virtually any size, anywhere they want – including towering over single-family homes. What’s worse, is that these laws don’t require the developers to contribute a penny to the infrastructure – the roads, schools, transportation, etc. – that this new growth in our neighborhoods will require. And communities and their local leaders can do nothing to stop it.

“We all know we need more affordable housing in California,” said Palo Alto Mayor and California State Assembly Candidate Lydia Kou. “We just believe that Sacramento should be helping communities build housing where it makes sense – not where developers can make the most profit.”

