League of Women Voters Davis Area’s September Meeting Hosts Yolo Elections Official Jesse Salinas

The League of Woman Voters Davis Area (LWVDA) invites community members to join us for our public membership meeting, Wednesday, September 20th from 6:00PM – 7:30PM at the Blanchard Room of the Mary L. Stephens Library in Davis.

Featured guest speaker Jesse Salinas, Yolo County Assessor, Clerk/Recorder and Elections Official (ACE), will give an overview of the 2023 and 2024 elections calendars, including local contests and upcoming primaries. Participants have an opportunity to learn more about how our County Elections Office is promoting ballot education and voter participation this year. Come get a sneak peek at how our County is preparing for the March primaries and November 2024 federal elections. LWVDA Voter Services committee members will share the best resources to help keep friends, family and community new commers up to date on their voter registration, and best positioned to ensure timely ballot receipt and return in 2023 & 24.

This member meeting follows up on National Voter Registration Day, September 19, when Leagues across the state join partner, non-partisan civic organizations to celebrate democracy, promote voter registration and encourage election participation. LWVDA members will share their calendar of continuing election education and voter engagement efforts through Farmer’s Market tabling, Community College Student outreach, and as partners in the Yolo County Youth Empowerment Summit. You can learn more about National Voter Registration Day at https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/

Are you a Yolo County Community member who wants to help promoting non-partisan voter registration? Are you interested in learning more about improving ballot understanding, election issue awareness and voter participation? Check out the Davis League at this September meeting. Learn more about LWVDA at https://lwvdavisarea.org/ or contact us at lwvdavisarea@gmail.com.