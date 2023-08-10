Legal Services Issues Letter to Davis Re: Compliance with Housing Element

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city of Davis is facing mounting pressure due to their thus-far non-compliant Housing Element. The Vanguard recently received a copy of a letter from Legal Services of Northern California, dated July 13, 2023, which gives the city 30 days to respond and 60 days to adopt a Housing Element that complies with state law or face additional potential legal action.

The letter is signed by Briell Mansell, Acting Managing Attorney, Valerie Feldman, Staff Attorney for Public Interest Law Project and Alysa Meyer, Director of Advocacy for Legal Services.

The letter notes, “Housing Element Version 2 is deficient because the City failed to: (1) make a diligent effort to achieve public participation; (2) properly identify land suitable to meet the housing need; (3) complete the rezone obligation necessary to accommodate the shortfall of sites; (4) analyze constraints on developing affordable housing and housing for people with disabilities; and (5) develop adequate scheduled programs.”

The city of Davis has adopted two Housing Elements in the current cycle that have failed to comply with current laws.

Writes Legal Services, “The City’s failure to adopt a legally adequate Sixth Cycle Housing Element negatively impacts our clients because it contributes to the severe shortage of decent affordable housing in the region.”

Among their clients, the Sacramento Housing Alliance and a single mother who lives in Davis.

The woman “is a single mother to two minor children, a para-educator, and a low-income Davis resident. She wants to continue living and working in Davis, but she is at a high risk of displacement because she cannot find an affordable place to rent.”

Sacramento Housing Alliance “is a non-profit organization that advocates for safe, stable, accessible, and affordable homes in the greater Sacramento region. Sacramento Housing Alliance builds healthy communities through education, leadership, and policy change.”

They add, “Both of our clients have an interest in seeing the City encourage the local development of affordable housing, but the City’s failure to adopt a legally compliant Housing Element negatively impacts these interests.”

The letter outlines fives areas of deficiency. The first is that the city failed to make a diligent effort to achieve public participation.

“The City failed to make a diligent effort to achieve public participation for Housing Element Version 2,” they write. “Housing Element Version 2 is deficient because it does not describe how it will consider and incorporate outstanding comments from the public, including the contents of our letters.”

Second, the city failed to properly identify land suitable to meet the housing need.

“A jurisdiction must identify an inventory of land suitable and available for residential development to meet the locality’s housing need,” they argue. “We and HCD have continuously identified issues with the City’s reliance on the Nishi Project to meet its Regional Housing Needs Allocation (‘RHNA’) for low and extremely low income households. However, Housing Element Version 2 still fails to address these issues.”

They cite the agreement with the Nishi developer, noting that the developer agreement “requires that all the affordable units be rented to students” referring to page 57 which reads, “The Affordable Beds will be made available to full time students.”

Last year, they write, “we suggested that the City amend the regulatory agreement to remove the requirement that affordable units be rented only to students if the City intends to rely on the Nishi units to meet their low income RHNA. We are not aware of any amendment.”

They argue, “The City should also conduct a more robust analysis of the constraints on the Nishi development, including the expected timing and steps for annexation and granting of access by the railroad.”

In addition, “Housing Element Version 2 still includes the Brixmor/University Commons Project, but the residential component of that project has since been removed. The City must identify other sites to meet the shortfall.”

Legal Services also notes that the city failed to complete its rezone obligation when the “the City failed to submit a compliant adopted housing element by its sixth cycle due date of May 15, 2021. This means that HCD cannot find the City in compliance with Housing Element law until it completes all rezones necessary to accommodate the shortfall of sites.”

They also failed “to analyze constraints on developing affordable housing and housing for people with disabilities.”

Here they note, that is “because the City failed to analyze the impact of: (a) land use controls; (b) growth management measures; (c) permit processing; (d) design reviews; (e) fees; (f) code enforcement; (g) the affordable housing ordinance; and (h) other constraints on developing housing for people with disabilities.”

Of interest here—parking standards including reductions in parking and growth management measures such as Measure J/R/D which they note is not adequately analyzed.

The Housing Element Version “2 indicates that encouraging infill development results in more complicated projects that result in greater City and community benefits, but does not describe how those complications impact costs and affordability.”

They argue, “Housing Element Version 2 continues to conclude that Measure J is only a constraint if the City lacks sufficient infill sites. However, a constraint to housing development exists even when the City may be able to demonstrate sufficient sites to address the RHNA. Further, the City currently lacks sufficient infill sites to meet its current housing need. This is proven by its 23.6 acre rezone obligation. Therefore, the City continues to have a duty to remove or further mitigate the impacts of this identified constraint.”

Finally the city failed to develop adequate scheduled programs.

The letter demands that the city respond in writing within 30 days and describe the steps that the city will take to comply with these demands.