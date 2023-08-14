Letter: City Responds to Legal Services

Editor’s note: Last week the Vanguard reported on the letter from Legal Services re: Compliance with Housing Element. In response, the city estimates that the new housing element will be ready for submission by the end of the year, and the city told the Vanguard that the city is working to identify additional sites for rezoning.

Re: Davis Housing Element 2023

Dear Ms. Mansell,

The City of Davis is in receipt of your letter of July 13, 2023, wherein you demand the re- adoption of our 6th Cycle Housing Element (“Housing Element”) by September 13, 2023. As you know, the City first adopted the Housing Element on August 31, 2021, and adopted it again with revisions to respond to comments from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) on January 31, 2023. The City received additional comments from HCD on April 3, 2023, and has been working since to respond to those comments and take the actions recommended in that comment letter. A key part of this process is the rezoning of sites for residential use to meet Davis’ housing allocation numbers assigned by the State (HCD Comment Letter, April 3, 2023, page 3).

Under state law, rezoning properties requires notice to property owners and the public, an analysis of environmental impacts pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), and public hearings at both the Planning Commission and City Council. See Gov’t Code § 65853-65856. Approval of an ordinance effecting a zone change by City Council requires two readings (first reading/introduction of the ordinance and second reading/final approval), and takes effect 30 days after the final approval. Gov’t Code § 36937.

The City has commenced the rezoning process, but even under the most optimistic time frame, the legal constraints above mean that the rezoning actions will not be effective for several months. The City anticipates that the rezoning will be complete and the third version of the Housing Element will be ready for Council to adopt by the end of this year. The City is endeavoring to move this along as quickly as it possibly can while acting in compliance with state law.

If a meeting with myself and City staff would be helpful to address any specific questions or concerns you have, let me know and I would be happy to facilitate that.

Very truly yours,

Inder Khalsa

City Attorney, City of Davis