Monday Morning Thoughts: Most Important Issue… What To Do With Measure J

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Last week a commenter made the rather surprising comment that the Vanguard has largely ignored the city’s fiscal situation. While it is true that I happen to believe that housing is a much more pressing issue than the city’s budget in both the long and short term, they are linked – and not just in the ways the commenter was thinking.

I recall a conversation I had a month ago with a long-time resident. It was pointed out that before the current focus on housing, the leaders had concerted discussions about the need to expand the city’s retail and also pursue an economic development strategy.

These concerns are reflected in the most recent general plan (that of course has long needed update), as well as the efforts of D-SIDE, Studio 30 and the Innovation Park task force. And yet as most are aware, although there was considerable momentum, and at least three, perhaps even four proposed Measure J projects (depending on how you view the brief Tsakopoulos proposal), not one of them was actually approved by the voters – despite three turns at them.

Does this sound familiar?

So here we are in the middle of the housing crisis, and housing has taken center stage and we are going to run up against the same barrier – the voters.

There is however, something different with this current issue. The state. We have RHNA and we have HCD breathing down our necks pushing for housing. And unlike what was the case with economic development, there are outside forces that have the ability to impose their will – either in the form of infill, in the form of lawsuits, or in the form of sanctions.

In the long run, as I have argued and the city and city council have acknowledged, the city will not be able to meet its RHNA obligations without going peripheral. But in the short term, for this cycle, they really have no choice but to try.

How will the city do it? They have the downtown which they have rezoned to allow for housing and more density. They are also reaching out to commercial properties to see who is interested in rezoning their land.

In short, this is a classic example of robbing Peter to feed Paul. And it turns out that the city doesn’t have much choice given the state law and the fact that Peter is not backed by anyone whereas Paul has all of the state laws behind it.

It’s worse than you think. We created a situation where the city by law has to rezone land for housing and yet, is in need of commercial development that can create more in the way of tax revenue to support basic services along with infrastructure.

The city has survived this hamstrung situation temporarily through a couple of sales tax increases and pushing non-services into unmet needs which are technically off-budget. It has also survived by not restoring staff positions lost 15 years ago to the Great Recession. But increasingly that is leaving the city short-handed and it is having greater amounts of difficulty finding the staffing to run the city.

Measure J is of course a big culprit here in two ways. On the one hand, it is putting pressure on the city to rezone any inch of land for housing – even if it is mixed use – and often as we have, that use is not retail that will net tax revenue.

On the other hand, commercial property and development falls under the same Measure J restrictions as housing.

Hence, the Davis Innovation Center relocated to Woodland before it got bludgeoned by the anti-growthers, Nishi lost its bid for a mixed-use project, and DiSC lost at the polls not once but twice.

For those who say, we should have just had commercial-only projects, they may or may not have had a better chance of succeeding, but even if they did, the city would still need to find housing.

That leaves Measure J as probably the most important issue facing the city – because we cannot solve our triple crisis (housing, jobs, and revenue) without developing on the periphery.

The city is now going to have to – probably this fall – look at a modification of Measure J. While they undoubtedly will focus their attention on housing they need to remember that commercial is a huge problem facing the community as well, and its caught up in the same log jam.

The most likely outcome is that the council will put some sort of modification to Measure J on the ballot. It is unclear if the voters would support such a move – and they very well may not.

If that fails, the most likely outcome will be a lawsuit and then if that’s successful another effort for a more modest Measure J.

But the city must strongly consider ways that it can prioritize commercial development because otherwise the state laws and external pressure will continue to push for housing at the expense of commercial and thus city revenue.

No matter which way the city decides to go, the city should not forget about making it easier to build some commercial projects to bring in desperately needed revenue – otherwise, we may meet our housing needs but will still be faced with revenue problems.