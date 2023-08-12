My View: The Immediate Housing Requirements Come at a Cost for the Community

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – As I was doom scrolling on Facebook on Friday afternoon, I stumbled on a photo of Jim Gray, giving a presentation to the Sunrise Rotary on Friday morning. I reached out to him and he shared with me his slides, but also some interesting anecdotes.

These really stood out to me.

On the first slide is what has been built in the downtown area in the last 20 years. The short answer is not a huge amount. In fact, the four projects in the slide amount to just over 60 units. But they were ownership units.

Flash forward to what has been planned in the downtown area now. You may not think of Nishi as being in the downtown, but it’s a very quick and easy walk from Nishi to the downtown.

You basically have Nishi and Trackside which have been approved, but are on hold, and the three recent proposals.

There are a few key differences—whereas the small projects built were ownership units and relatively small in terms of number of units, what is being planned for the most part are large numbers of units, but all of them are apartments and rentals rather than ownership units.

That shift isn’t accidental and it’s not without consequences for the future of the community.

The city is facing a housing crisis. They are also feeling the pressure from the state to meet their compliance with their RHNA targets or face potential lawsuits and the loss of local control.

With Measure J, the city cannot rezone land outside of the city without a vote of the public. That is forcing the city to meet its RHNA numbers in this cycle with infill. To do that, they are not just relying on infill to do that, but large unit rental projects to make up for the lack of vacant land and inability to go peripheral.

This strategy is changing the nature of Davis because it is moving Davis away from building homes for families; instead, it is building rental housing which will trend away from families with children. Once again, this is putting pressure on our schools, as the housing we are building is not going to accommodate many families with children.

This is another example how attempting to hold onto to the status quo is actually driving fundamental change in our community.

These slides paint a very vivid picture of that change in focus in just the last few years, which is exacerbating an overall long-term trend.

But there is another unintended consequence—those worried about the fiscal health in the community might want to take note here.

Earlier this week, we broke the story of the letter from Legal Services. One of the points made in that letter is that the city is of out of compliance with the state on its Housing Element.

One of the ways it was out of compliance is that the city failed to complete its rezone obligation when the “the City failed to submit a compliant adopted housing element by its sixth cycle due date of May 15, 2021. This means that HCD cannot find the City in compliance with Housing Element law until it completes all rezones necessary to accommodate the shortfall of sites.”

Among the points made, “Housing Element Version 2 still includes the Brixmor/University Commons Project, but the residential component of that project has since been removed. The City must identify other sites to meet the shortfall.”

The city is facing pressure from the state and now with the letter from legal services, potentially from outside elements. And yet, the city still has yet to submit a revised housing element.

One constraint faced by the city is the lack of land available for rezoning. They acknowledge that, for next RHNA cycle, they are going to have to go peripheral, but in trying to avoid having to go to Measure J votes to get in compliance this time, they need to find land that they can rezone.

The Vanguard has learned that the city has reached out to commercial land owners for potential rezone.

While that might solve the city’s housing compliance problems, it will likely create new problems.

Those who worry about city finances should be alarmed by a few things. One was a discussion recently where the council essentially acknowledged that there was no actual requirement for mixed-use in the downtown—which means an all-residential project is potentially compliant with current zoning.

Second, any effort to convert commercially zoned land for residential is essentially robbing from Peter to pay Paul.

And third, Measure J itself is problematic in this respect. It treats commercial identically to residential—i.e. both need a vote to convert land outside of the city or zoned for agricultural uses.

Over the last 30 years or so, the city has prolonged discussions about the need to expand retail and the need to expand technology and innovation. None of those efforts have produced new projects other than perhaps Target.

Now the state is going to come in and put pressure on the city to add housing. While the city faces the same constraints on housing as it did retail and commercial development, the big difference is state pressure.

By the state pressuring the city to build more housing or face the consequences, the city is likely to prioritize housing over commercial. At one level, housing is needed and the city needs to build it. But it is going to come at the cost of commercial development that is crucial for city revenue and city finances.

There is no doubt that we need housing, but we need housing that fills critical niches and it should not come at the expense of city priorities such as revenue.