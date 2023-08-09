Prosecutor Network Supports Minnesota County Attorney Decision to Spare 15-Year-Old More Jail Time

By The Vanguard

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s decision to spare a 15-year-old killer from more jail time is being supported by the executive director of a national network of elected prosecutors who encourage common-sense, compassionate criminal justice reforms.

Fair and Just Prosecution Executive Director Miriam Krinsky Monday backed Moriarty’s approach to accountability and rehabilitation after Husayn Braveheart entered a guilty plea for his role in the 2019 killing of Steven Markey.

“We join Steven Markey’s family and community in mourning the loss of a life cut tragically short. As a parent, I can only imagine the debilitating grief they have experienced and recognize that no words or actions will lessen their pain or reverse this tragedy,” said Krinsky.

But, Krinsky added, “As a former prosecutor, I have seen first-hand agonizing situations such as this one that reveal the failings in our current criminal legal system and too often compound tragedy and exacerbate the damage done to families and communities.

“Ultimately, we want our system to prevent future victimization and loss, but this can only be achieved through a careful balancing of both accountability and rehabilitation. This is especially true for people who commit crimes as children, as brain science makes clear that kids have greater capacity for growth and are more responsive to treatment than adults.”

Braveheart, who was 15 when he was involved in Markey’s killing, spent four years in custody after pleading guilty. He, noted Krinsky, completed two residential treatment programs and has shown tremendous personal growth and development.

“As part of the agreement in this case, Mr. Braveheart will continue his treatment in a structured, supervised way instead of serving a lengthy additional prison sentence that could disrupt his progress and thereby diminish public safety. If he fails to comply with the conditions of his treatment, he will suffer the harsh consequences and face the prospect of many years in an adult prison,” said Krinsky.

Krinsky added, “This approach does not remove accountability for Mr. Braveheart’s conduct; rather, it follows the evidence showing that young people – and the safety of the community – are much better served when we address the underlying causes that led to their behavior rather than simply imposing decades-long sentences in adult prisons.

“CA Moriarty was elected by her community to make these difficult decisions, and we commend her for balancing accountability and rehabilitation in a way that promotes the interest of both justice and public safety.”