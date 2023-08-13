Sunday Commentary: Housing Is Still Needed, but NIMBY Elements Continue to Make the Situation Worse

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

“California’s population is expected to remain relatively flat through 2060, according to new state estimates, but — much to the chagrin of NIMBYs — that doesn’t obviate the need for new housing,” writes the San Francisco Chronicle’s Emily Hoeven in her latest column where she argues that, despite these trends, “California needs more housing.”

The problem as she lays out—“NIMBYs keep fighting it.”

The new state estimates—which are actually that (estimates) and as we have pointed out are very volatile—have given NIMBYs fresh ammunition to fight housing projects.

Hoeven points to this week’s PPIC entry from Hans Johnson, who noted that the state’s population decline has been offset by demographic changes.

He writes that “new housing continues to be built and occupied (the vacancy rate has changed very little). California’s population today is about the same as the state’s population in 2015, but there are now almost 800,000 more housing units.”

So why does the state still have a housing crisis?

“In part, fewer people are spreading out across more housing. And in most large cities, there is not enough new housing to make up for this shift,” he writes.

And these “new patterns come after decades of the state’s population growth outpacing new housing. For three decades—the 1980s, the 1990s, and the 2000s—new housing did not keep pace with growth.”

Some NIMBYs apparently believe that lower birth rates rather than outmigration is driving the population decline data.

But my perusal of the trends doesn’t support that hypothesis.

For one thing, birth rates have steadily declined since 1990. And while that rate continued, the downward slope of the trend has almost not changed even after 2019.

Why is 2019 important?

Because in 2019, the projected California population was expected to reach 55 million by 2060. Now it’s projected at about 39.5 million.

The birth rate data isn’t driving the new trend because the rate of decline has not changed trajectory during the period in question. So from Stats 101, if the explanatory variable—in this case rate of decline in birth rates—doesn’t vary, it is not what is driving the data.

What did change? Out-migration as the result of high housing costs.

Indeed, PPIC noted, “the primary driver of the state’s population loss over the past few years has been California residents moving to other states.”

In the meantime, rather than allowing the state to add housing, NIMBY forces continue to block it.

Hoeven uses San Francisco as a key example, but it’s not alone.

She notes, “The state’s requirement that local governments plan for 2.5 million homes by 2030 is critical to addressing this glaring need. But when I checked on local governments’ progress, the results weren’t pretty. “

In January, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors agreed to plans that would call for 82,000 units to be build over the next eight years.

Since then, Hoeven argues, “not much has happened.”

“Why does it take six months to do something we already said we were going to do?” Jane Natoli, San Francisco organizing director at YIMBY Action, asked Hoeven. “There’s not a lot to debate.”

To illustrate how bad this process is working, “San Francisco approved an average of just eight housing permits per month in February, March and April.”

At that rate, “it would take the city 850 years to build the required 82,000 units. That’s absurd and shows just how desperately San Francisco’s bureaucratic processes need to be overhauled.”

Nor are things improving elsewhere.

Take Marin County, another posterchild for the state’s housing crisis—only three of 12 jurisdictions have state-approved housing plans.

Here she uses Mill Valley to illustrate the absurdity.

A neighborhood group sued over plans to build a 45-unit affordable housing complex.

Hoeven notes that the lawsuit, among other things accuses Mill Valley of concentrating all of its affordable housing in “the least affluent and most diverse area” of Mill Valley, thus violating a state requirement to “affirmatively further fair housing.”

The problem of course as Hoeven points out, is while Mill Valley should of course strive to build affordable housing across the city, “it’s disingenuous to claim a fair housing violation when the area in question is 70% white and has a median household income of about $124,000.”

As Jenny Silva, a YIMBY watchdog and board chair for the Marin Environmental Housing Collaborative put it, “This is not a poor neighborhood by any stretch of the imagination.”

In other words they are abusing state laws meant for a wholly different scenario that were aimed to prevent cities from concentrating affordable housing in low income neighborhoods.

Patrick Soluri, an attorney for the Neighborhood Group, who has also litigated against the city of Davis, told Hoeven, “If the city actually did a legitimate site inventory and identified other (affordable housing) sites … then they wouldn’t need to construct so many units” at this particular location.

Remember we are talking about a 45-unit affordable housing complex.

No wonder we can’t make any progress.

Then again, we don’t need to go to the Bay Area to see the problems. Davis has also not had its Housing Element approved. Davis is going to have some very difficult choices to make in the next few years, starting with the current RHNA requirements which have yet to be met.