Two Dead in Lake Arrowhead after Confrontation over LGBT Flag Leads to Tragedy

By Gabriel Johnson

LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA – Laura “Lauri” Ann Carleton, 66, was shot and killed just outside her own shop during an altercation about the LGBTQ+ pride flag that “made national news and (has) shaken the Lake Arrowhead community, leaving fellow shop owners concerned about possible violence.” according to an article by the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

The alleged killer was shot and killed by police.

“The beloved store owner was shot after an altercation with a passerby who disparaged the LGBTQ+ pride flag hanging outside of her store. The armed suspect was found later that day by the authorities, and died during a confrontation with local law enforcement,” according to the story.

According to a friend and fellow shop owner Robin Lyles “…the (Lake Arrowhead) community has a vocal conservative contingent.”

Lyles added this wasn’t the first confrontation which Lauri has had in connection with her LGBT activism, noting, “She would get bullied all the time by people at the local restaurants or people walking around. But she wouldn’t take it, Lauri would always challenge them and be in someone’s face. She wasn’t going to let anyone bully her.”

The Los Angeles LGBT Center cited some recent statistics in support of their belief that this shooting is part of a national trend, writing that “this tragic act of hate-related violence is, unfortunately, part of a growing backlash to the LGBTQ+ movement in the United States. There were more than 350 anti-LGBTQ incidents from June 2022 to April 2023 across the county, according to a joint survey released by the Anti-Defamation League and GLAAD.

“This uptick in violence is accompanied by more than 500 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation introduced throughout the country, most of which seek to curb the civil rights of transgender people and queer youth.”

Lauri, said the Center, is remembered as a kind person who “…organized a support pop-up to aid anyone experiencing food and clothing insecurity. She was also a founding member of the Mountain Provisions Cooperative, a group focused on expanding healthy food access to local mountain communities.”

Lauri, added the Center, is survived by her husband, Bort Carleton, and their blended family of nine children. There are some who are placing flowers outside of Mag.pi, but, “In lieu of flowers, Lyles tells us that supporters are encouraged to make contributions in Lauri’s name to the Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ fund.”