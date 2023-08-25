Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: Breaking the Cycle of Self-Destructive Street Ideology

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Opinion
Leave a comment
20 Views
Share:
Photo by SHTTEFAN on Unsplash

Vanguard Incarcerated Press banner

By David Holloman

My name is David Holloman. I’ve been incarcerated for 18 years on a 34-year sentence for 2nd degree murder and gun charges. I can go into the specifics of what led to my incarceration in our next correspondence, if you would like. Throughout my incarceration, after my first few years of, let’s call it frustration, I’ve focused on rehabilitation, education, spirituality, and self-development. I’ve tried my best to make amends to the victims of my crime and give back to the younger guys here by leading by example to break the cycle of a self-destructive street ideology (G-code) whose foundation is like building a straw house on quicksand, which strips us of our opportunities to establish generational wealth.

I try to teach that, although child development and your environment played a part, ultimately you have to man up and take responsibility for the part you’ve played in your movie. To stop blaming the system or the “White man” for your current situation, learn from your mistakes (and others) and be a better version of yourself.

Which now brings me to the part of my story that I wanted to share. Last year, I attempted to do something I never would have done before coming to jail, put the needs of others before my own, do the right thing and stand up for the rights of others. Enclosed is an example of that.

Thankfully, the ACLU-DE is representing me in a lawsuit I filed seeking justice, so there is a glimmer of hope.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for