VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: Mpingo Uhuru

Creator: isayildiz | Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the Bang of a Gavel

By Mpingo Uhuru 

With the Bang of a Gavel… The life you once lived exists no more.

With the Bang of a Gavel… Your freedom and liberties walk out the door.

With the Bang of a Gavel… You’re now a number and no longer just a name.

With the Bang of a Gavel… There’s nothing left to explain.

With the Bang of a Gavel… Your future’s now suspended in time.

With the Bang of a Gavel… You realize that true justice is never blind.

With the Bang of a Gavel… Hearts are broken. Families destroyed and communities are left to bleed.

With the Bang of a Gavel… It’s no longer about your wants, but learning to survive off what you need.

With the Bang of a Gavel… You enter the world of the Department of Corrections.

With the Bang of a Gavel… You see fear is prevalent and those considered weak seek constant protection.

With the Bang of a Gavel… The sound echoes through the air.

With the Bang of a Gavel… Hope is suffocated and you are left with soul wrenching despair.

Like Waves Over Rocks

By Mpingo Uhuru 

Fluid in motion. Ever changing in shape. Flowing over its capacity. Easily able to escape. Necessary for survival. Sustaining all that’s called life. Forgiven of wrongs done. The easer of all strife.

Like waves over rocks so too does love flow. It reaches the highest heights, and connects with the lowest of lows. To receive it, just ask. It’s truly not hard to find.

It’s in your own actions. It’s in your state of mind.

A Note to Self

By Mpingo Uhuru 

I want to know that you are loved. You are inspirational, intelligent, delightful, and above all, you are worthy. You are worthy of love and being loved. You are worthy of all the good things that the world has to offer and that destiny will place in your path.

You are a brilliant light that shines in the darkness, illuminating the doubts, discontent, disillusions, and confusions that cower in the corners of the mind and lash out with vicious vindictiveness.

You are worthy of connections both mental and physical, knowing that these connections intersect and bring enlightened awareness of self and others. You deserve to embrace these connections and nurture the fruits of love and friendship they will bring.

Lastly, you are worthy of self! You deserve to thrive, and you love the right to exist. You are unique and priceless. You are worthy of being… You.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

