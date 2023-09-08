A New Partnership for Progress: Biome Makers Joins Field to Market Alliance

Special to the Vanguard

DAVIS, CA., September 7th, 2023 – Biome Makers today announced that it has joined Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture™, bringing with it cutting-edge technology and soil health insights that will contribute to Field to Market’s mission of fostering transparency, collaboration, and continuous improvement in the sustainability of food, feed, fiber, and fuel production in the United States.

Field to Market unites a diverse group of stakeholders, including growers, agribusinesses, food and beverage companies, conservation groups, academia, and more, all committed to driving sustainable practices in agriculture. The addition of Biome Makers as a member enhances the Alliance’s capacity to drive positive change throughout the industry.

At the heart of Biome Makers’ contribution is its innovative BeCrop® Technology, designed to decode the complexities of soil biology for optimized farming approaches and enhanced soil health. With more than 170 crop types analyzed across 45 countries, this wealth of data serves as a valuable resource, augmenting the collective expertise of Field to Market members.

Unlike conventional methodologies, BeCrop® employs amplicon sequencing, advanced ecological analysis, and machine learning algorithms, providing an intricate understanding of soil microbiome interactions that support sustainability programs. By harnessing decades of research and the largest global taxonomic database of microorganisms in agriculture, Biome Makers uncovers the ecological dynamics crucial for productive, sustainable farm management.

“Our deep understanding of soil health is vital for assisting companies and supporting projects dedicated to sustainability,” states Dr. Alberto Acedo, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Biome Makers. “Through BeCrop® Technology, we can reveal valuable insights regarding yield improvements, disease risks, and the effects of various management approaches, aiding these projects in advancing and enhancing agriculture.”

Biome Makers’ inclusion in the Field to Market Alliance bolsters the collective drive toward sustainable agriculture. Together, they forge a path forward in advancing transparency, collaboration, and continuous improvement, ultimately ensuring a resilient and productive agricultural future.

“Biome Makers’ mission to empower farmers and recover soil health worldwide greatly aligns with the mission and goals of Field to Market,” says Field to Market President Scott Herndon. “We are excited to welcome them into our membership and look forward to working together to advance the continuous improvement of productivity, environmental quality, and human well-being across the agricultural supply chain.”

For more information about Field to Market, please visit https://fieldtomarket.org/

For more information about Biome Makers, please visit https://biomemakers.com/