Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

A New Partnership for Progress: Biome Makers Joins Field to Market Alliance

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Economic Development
Leave a comment
9 Views
Share:

Special to the Vanguard

DAVIS, CA., September 7th, 2023 – Biome Makers today announced that it has joined Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture™, bringing with it cutting-edge technology and soil health insights that will contribute to Field to Market’s mission of fostering transparency, collaboration, and continuous improvement in the sustainability of food, feed, fiber, and fuel production in the United States.

Field to Market unites a diverse group of stakeholders, including growers, agribusinesses, food and beverage companies, conservation groups, academia, and more, all committed to driving sustainable practices in agriculture. The addition of Biome Makers as a member enhances the Alliance’s capacity to drive positive change throughout the industry.

At the heart of Biome Makers’ contribution is its innovative BeCrop® Technology, designed to decode the complexities of soil biology for optimized farming approaches and enhanced soil health. With more than 170 crop types analyzed across 45 countries, this wealth of data serves as a valuable resource, augmenting the collective expertise of Field to Market members.

Unlike conventional methodologies, BeCrop® employs amplicon sequencing, advanced ecological analysis, and machine learning algorithms, providing an intricate understanding of soil microbiome interactions that support sustainability programs. By harnessing decades of research and the largest global taxonomic database of microorganisms in agriculture, Biome Makers uncovers the ecological dynamics crucial for productive, sustainable farm management.

“Our deep understanding of soil health is vital for assisting companies and supporting projects dedicated to sustainability,” states Dr. Alberto Acedo, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Biome Makers. “Through BeCrop® Technology, we can reveal valuable insights regarding yield improvements, disease risks, and the effects of various management approaches, aiding these projects in advancing and enhancing agriculture.”

Biome Makers’ inclusion in the Field to Market Alliance bolsters the collective drive toward sustainable agriculture. Together, they forge a path forward in advancing transparency, collaboration, and continuous improvement, ultimately ensuring a resilient and productive agricultural future.

“Biome Makers’ mission to empower farmers and recover soil health worldwide greatly aligns with the mission and goals of Field to Market,” says Field to Market President Scott Herndon. “We are excited to welcome them into our membership and look forward to working together to advance the continuous improvement of productivity, environmental quality, and human well-being across the agricultural supply chain.”

For more information about Field to Market, please visit https://fieldtomarket.org/

For more information about Biome Makers, please visit https://biomemakers.com/

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for