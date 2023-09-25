Breaking News: Another Bomb Threat in Davis

The Davis Vanguard was bcc’d on another bomb threat this morning, Monday, September 25, 2023. We immediately contacted 911 and forwarded the email to the police department.

The subject line of the email read, “Subject: We placed bombs all over Davis”

The body of the email, read:

“You are groomers, child abusers, child predators and pedophiles. You will die. We placed a bomb at DJUSD offices at 526 B St, Davis, CA 95616, Martin Luther King High School,

North Davis Elementary School, Birch Lane Elementary School and Mary L. Stephens Davis Library. Fuck you faggots we’ll see you in hell.”

If anyone receives information, or threats please be sure to notify 911 immediately.