Breaking News: Another Bomb Threat in Davis

The Davis Vanguard was bcc’d on another bomb threat this morning, Monday, September 25, 2023. We immediately contacted 911 and forwarded the email to the police department.
The subject line of the email read, “Subject: We placed bombs all over Davis”
The body of the email, read:
“You are groomers, child abusers, child predators and pedophiles. You will die. We placed a bomb at DJUSD offices at 526 B St, Davis, CA 95616, Martin Luther King High School,
Update from DJUSD: We have received bomb threats sent via email threatening Birch Lane, North Davis, King, DSIS, the District Office and the Yolo County Library Davis Branch. The Davis Police Department is coordinating with District staff to search all of these sites and have already cleared DSIS, King and the District Office. Students and staff should not report to North Davis and Birch Lane until they have been cleared. School will start one hour after the site is cleared.