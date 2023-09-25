Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Breaking News: Another Bomb Threat in Davis

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Law Enforcement
(2) Comments
593 Views
Share:

The Davis Vanguard was bcc’d on another bomb threat this morning, Monday, September 25, 2023.  We immediately contacted 911 and forwarded the email to the police department.

The subject line of the email read, “Subject:  We placed bombs all over Davis”

The body of the email, read:

“You are groomers, child abusers, child predators and pedophiles. You will die. We placed a bomb at DJUSD offices at 526 B St, Davis, CA 95616, Martin Luther King High School,

North Davis Elementary School, Birch Lane Elementary School and Mary L. Stephens Davis Library. Fuck you faggots we’ll see you in hell.”
If anyone receives information, or threats please be sure to notify 911 immediately.

Update from DJUSD: We have received bomb threats sent via email threatening Birch Lane, North Davis, King, DSIS, the District Office and the Yolo County Library Davis Branch. The Davis Police Department is coordinating with District staff to search all of these sites and have already cleared DSIS, King and the District Office. Students and staff should not report to North Davis and Birch Lane until they have been cleared. School will start one hour after the site is cleared.

Share:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

2 thoughts on “Breaking News: Another Bomb Threat in Davis”

  1. Kendra Smith

    And these people consider themselves the “good guys.”

    How much sense does it make to claim you are for children and are protecting children while threatening to bomb entire schools full of them?

    The Moms for Liberty (and especially the main one) have a lot to answer for the vile and dangerous BS they have invited into our community.

    And I don’t want to hear any disingenuous BS about how we don’t know what has caused this. We effing *know* what has caused this. None of this happened until that one woman spoke up and blasted her crap all over extremist right wing sites and invited the right wing violent extremists in (and the Moms for Liberty are aligned with violent extremists like the Proud Boys and the 3%ers. They can’t deny it; it has been well-documented).

    Will they be happy and think they have achieved their vaunted, righteous goals when someone is hurt or killed, like the woman in SoCal gunned down for flying a Pride flag in her own place of business? Because their agitation will likely eventually prompt precisely such an event if they keep this up.

     

  2. Walter Shwe

    The Moms for Liberty is thoroughly despicable and outright dangerous. This is the same playbook they have used throughout the United States to terrorize the populace to bow to their undemocratic bigoted and racist demands. No wonder real patriots have designated them to be a hate group.

    As of 9/25 at 11:00 a.m. that other site is still inoperative. I am thrilled at this state of affairs.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for