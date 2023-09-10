Breaking News
California Correctional PO Association Chief Condemns Report CDCR Working with ICE to Detain, Deport Newly-Released Inmates Who Legally Reside in the U.S.

By Cheyenne Galloway 

SACRAMENTO, CA – The California Correctional Peace Officers Association (CCPOA) and Bargaining Unit 6 wrote to Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo earlier this month to condemn actions taken by several case records technicians operating within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to work with ICE to deport former inmates.

Glen Stailey, President of CCPOA, wrote neither the CCPOA nor the Bargaining Unit 6 represent or condone the actions of those within the CDCR, stating, “Our officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the people of California and uphold the ideals upon which our nation was founded.”

Some “inexcusable” actions conducted by the CDCR, Stailey said, include corroboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport newly released or soon-to-be-released inmates with U.S. citizenship or legal residential status.

Stailey said those actions are “reprehensive and inexcusable,” and won’t be “condoned” by CCPOA.

“Employees of CDCR should not be taking it upon themselves to encourage or persuade federal law enforcement to take wrongful action against anyone, inmate or not, who is within this country legally,” wrote Stailey.

Another non-permissible and unethical action outlined in the CCPOA letter is holding inmates past their release date with the intent and hope that ICE will respond quickly and take them into custody.

Cheyenne is a third year student at UCSB, who is pursuing a double major in Political Science and Italian Studies, After graduation, she plans to take a gap year to study for the LSAT and gain experience in law before entering law school.

