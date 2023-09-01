Commentary: Davis Should Be Eyeing Developments in Other Communities

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – As I write this piece, the city of Davis remains out of compliance with state housing law and has twice failed to adopt a Housing Element. The city now estimates that they will submit their third version of the Housing Element by the end of the year.

One of our former commenters has argued we should do as certain coastal cities are doing in order to meet their housing needs. I am not sure how instructive that actually is. San Francisco, perhaps the best example, is being asked to zone for 82,000 additional units, half of them affordable.

How are they doing that? Well they have some huge vacant or underutilized parcels within their city (on the edge actually) and they are going to densify. Davis could certainly attempt to meet its housing needs by increasing its density and staying within current confines—but Davis is not San Francisco, and that approach will lead to very expensive housing, most of which will not be attractive to families.

Instead, what I would suggest is look at what is happening across the state with cities like Elk Grove, Huntington Beach, and San Bernardino.

Davis doesn’t have the geographic limitations of San Francisco, and building 16-story buildings is probably going to change the character of this community a lot more than my proposed suggestion of adding the proposed projects that have come forward. Davis will need to figure out a way to probably double the amount of affordable housing offered by those five projects, but, if they do, they can probably make it through the next twenty years or so.

Can Davis do it within the confines of the current Measure J laws? I think that—as I alluded to earlier this week—is a critical question going forward. I have suggested a few ways to modify Measure J to make sure we can build our housing without at the same time totally removing growth control measures.

The state of California I think has demonstrated that they will take things seriously. HCD and AG Rob Bonta have demonstrated they will use their authority to compel cities to comply.

This week, they announced a settlement with San Bernardino to zone for about 8200 units in its Housing Element.

Rather than fight it through, the city reached a settlement with the state.

“Our state’s Housing Element Law is in place to ensure that all cities build their fair share of housing. No city is spared from that legal obligation. It is not a choice. It is the law,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I applaud the City of San Bernardino’s city council, and its planning and legal team, for recognizing that public resources should be directed at collaborating, rather than further litigating, our way out of California’s housing crisis. State leaders are united and committed to ensuring that every city provides more affordable housing options.”

“Cities that fail to follow the law and plan for their fair share of housing will be held accountable—the status quo will not be tolerated,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “The state is providing incentives, resources and when necessary, taking legal action to ensure that communities do their part to meet the housing needs of Californians.”

“Our message is clear—every city and county will be held accountable to state housing laws,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “The state is making financial resources, technical assistance, and state-owned land available to help cities and counties meet current and future housing needs. We will continue to work in partnership with the City of San Bernardino to ensure they meet all the terms agreed to in this settlement because ultimately we want to spend time building homes—not in court.”

“This settlement agreement is a major victory for the residents of San Bernardino. San Bernardino has been in desperate need of new affordable housing for many years,” said ICLS attorney Anthony Kim. “Housing Element law is designed to make building affordable housing more attractive to both City planners and housing developers alike. Submitting a Housing Element that complies with California law puts San Bernardino on track to be a more attractive place to live for all residents of California.”

So what does this mean for Davis?

That’s going to be the interesting question. Will there be a lawsuit? We know that Legal Services is already threatening to file one based on the city’s failure to comply with state housing law. We know that California YIMBY has filed some suits as well.

It is probably instructive to note that the state here acted as Intervenors in a lawsuit filed by Promise Gracia, Nadine Fierro and Sibylle Bartz against San Bernardino.

They note, “Californians continue to suffer under a housing affordability crisis.”

The Legislature has found that “[t]he lack of housing . . . is a critical problem that threatens the economic, environmental, and social quality of life in California.”

This crisis is “hurting millions of Californians, robbing future generations of the chance to call California home, stifling economic opportunities for workers and businesses, worsening poverty and homelessness, and undermining the state’s environmental and climate objectives.”

A key contributor is the failure of local governments “to plan for the necessary housing supply.” One of the ways to counteract that is the requirements that local governments include housing elements which zone for the necessary housing.

In this case, the city of San Bernardino has not complied with this requirement. As such, HCD required that the Court “issue a writ ordering the City to bring its housing element into compliance with State law, and issue a declaration that the City has failed to fulfill its planning obligations.”

I think most reasonable people will agree that the Davis City and City Council are in good faith attempting to comply with state law.

Right now they are scrambling to find land that can be rezoned. But at some point, probably the next RHNA cycle, they are going to have to look toward peripheral lands to do so. And that’s where I think Measure J is probably most vulnerable.

If the state and/or the courts see Measure J as the barrier to compliance, there is a good chance they will reach out to the courts to intervene and there is a good chance that the courts will. We are not there yet and there are still ways the city can forestall this.

But if the state went after San Bernardino and others, Davis will follow at some point. And at that point, we will start to lose some local control.