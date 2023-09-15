Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Dominguez Transferred to State Hospital 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
235 Views
Share:

By Madison Whittemore

WOODLAND, CA – Alleged Davis serial stabber Carlos Dominguez was finally transferred to a state hospital Wednesday, said his attorney here in Yolo County Superior Court Thursday—just over a month after he was declared in early August to be mentally incompetent to stand a full criminal trial.

Dominguez is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and multiple enhancements for use of a deadly weapon.

However, Dominguez was found mentally incompetent midway through his competency hearing to face a full criminal trial after Deputy District Attorney Frits Van Der Hoek conceded Dominguez was a danger to himself, suffered from severe schizophrenia, and needed professional mental health treatment.

In Thursday’s court hearing, Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson announced to Judge Dave Reed that Dominguez was transferred to a local state hospital and is receiving consistent doses of antipsychotic medication as well as other mental health services.

DDA Van Der Hoek explained that, according to the California Penal Code, a review needs to be set within 90 days of admission to a state hospital.

Along with DPD Hutchinson, Judge Reed agreed with Van Der Hoek’s request for a review and scheduled one for Dec. 8.

In addition to adding the Dec. 8 court date, Judge Reed vacated the Sept. 29 court date which was originally scheduled for a medication review.

Judge Reed noted a medication review is no longer needed since it was originally scheduled because of the involuntary medication administration Dominguez received before being placed in the state hospital.

As a result of Dominguez’s incompetency to stand trial and recent placement in the state hospital, criminal proceedings are on hold until Dominguez’s competency is restored—which could take up to two years in the state hospital, according to the court.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Madison Whittemore is a rising junior at the University of California, Davis where she studies political science and psychology. After completing her undergraduate studies, Madison wants to go to law school and study criminal law while working to improve efforts for prison reform and representation for lower income citizens.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for