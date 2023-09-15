COURT WATCH: Dominguez Transferred to State Hospital 

By Madison Whittemore

WOODLAND, CA – Alleged Davis serial stabber Carlos Dominguez was finally transferred to a state hospital Wednesday, said his attorney here in Yolo County Superior Court Thursday—just over a month after he was declared in early August to be mentally incompetent to stand a full criminal trial.

Dominguez is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and multiple enhancements for use of a deadly weapon.

However, Dominguez was found mentally incompetent midway through his competency hearing to face a full criminal trial after Deputy District Attorney Frits Van Der Hoek conceded Dominguez was a danger to himself, suffered from severe schizophrenia, and needed professional mental health treatment.

In Thursday’s court hearing, Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson announced to Judge Dave Reed that Dominguez was transferred to a local state hospital and is receiving consistent doses of antipsychotic medication as well as other mental health services.

DDA Van Der Hoek explained that, according to the California Penal Code, a review needs to be set within 90 days of admission to a state hospital.

Along with DPD Hutchinson, Judge Reed agreed with Van Der Hoek’s request for a review and scheduled one for Dec. 8.

In addition to adding the Dec. 8 court date, Judge Reed vacated the Sept. 29 court date which was originally scheduled for a medication review.

Judge Reed noted a medication review is no longer needed since it was originally scheduled because of the involuntary medication administration Dominguez received before being placed in the state hospital.

As a result of Dominguez’s incompetency to stand trial and recent placement in the state hospital, criminal proceedings are on hold until Dominguez’s competency is restored—which could take up to two years in the state hospital, according to the court.