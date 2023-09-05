Breaking News
COURT WATCH: Past Failures to Appear in Court Means Unhoused Man Will Remain in Jail Pretrial

in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
By Holly Werris

WOODLAND, CA – A man remained in jail here this past week, charged with receiving stolen property, possession of brass knuckles, and possession of narcotics, after a Yolo County Superior Court judge considered his past failures to appear at court.

Defense attorney Robert Gorman argued the accused should be released with an ankle bracelet to track his movements, explaining the accused had been receiving services, such as housing from Paul’s Place, a resource center in Davis that provides supportive housing for houseless and at-risk people.

Gorman admitted the accused has a significant arrest history, but it consisted mainly of misdemeanor and drug charges.

“We know where to find him,” Gorman said. “His issue is not with continued criminality necessarily, it’s more that he’s just ignored the court’s orders to show back up… I think (the accused) has learned his lesson.”

The prosecution opposed Gorman’s characterization, arguing the accused “doesn’t come to court ever,” said Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo. She also opposed the solution of the GPS tracker.

“Number one, there’s no indication he’ll have the means to charge it, and two, probation will likely lose the GPS device,” she said.

Gorman reminded the court that Paul’s Place would have an outlet to charge the device, which the accused is motivated to do so as to stay out of jail.

Judge Stephen Mock denied the defense request based on the previous failures to appear.

The court will reconvene on the case Sept. 11.

