Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 169: Stephen Liebb, Incarcerated 33 Years, Helps to Free Others

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
9 Views
Share:

Note: This episode originally aired October 3, 2022

In 2022, the Vanguard honored Stephen Liebb with an award for his work as a formerly incarcerated individual at the Vanguard Justice Awards Gala.

Stephen Liebb spent 33 years behind bars for first degree murder.  19 of those years were spent at San Quentin.

He earned his release on parole in 2013.  Now he works as a legal assistant at the San Francisco Public Defender’s office on the Freedom Project, helping to free others from prison.

Listen to Steph’s remarkable story – hired by the legendary Jeff Adachi in 2018, but a lawyer at the time of his arrest in the 1980s, and his work behind bars to help his fellow incarcerated people file petitions and writs, giving them a chance to challenge their detention.

On October 19, the Vanguard in 2023 will present Danielle Harris and the Freedom Project a Vanguard Justice award.  They will be among ten individuals honored.

Tickets start at $100 per plate.  Sponsors at $250.  To sponsor this event and support this incredibly important cause – visit this website:  http://tinyurl.com/Vanguard2023.

Tag: Formerly Incarcerated, Freedom Project, podcast, San Quentin, SF Public Defender, Stephen Liebb

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for