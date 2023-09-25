Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 169: Stephen Liebb, Incarcerated 33 Years, Helps to Free Others

Note: This episode originally aired October 3, 2022

In 2022, the Vanguard honored Stephen Liebb with an award for his work as a formerly incarcerated individual at the Vanguard Justice Awards Gala.

Stephen Liebb spent 33 years behind bars for first degree murder. 19 of those years were spent at San Quentin.

He earned his release on parole in 2013. Now he works as a legal assistant at the San Francisco Public Defender’s office on the Freedom Project, helping to free others from prison.

Listen to Steph’s remarkable story – hired by the legendary Jeff Adachi in 2018, but a lawyer at the time of his arrest in the 1980s, and his work behind bars to help his fellow incarcerated people file petitions and writs, giving them a chance to challenge their detention.

On October 19, the Vanguard in 2023 will present Danielle Harris and the Freedom Project a Vanguard Justice award. They will be among ten individuals honored.

Tickets start at $100 per plate. Sponsors at $250. To sponsor this event and support this incredibly important cause – visit this website: http://tinyurl.com/Vanguard2023.

Tag: Formerly Incarcerated, Freedom Project, podcast, San Quentin, SF Public Defender, Stephen Liebb