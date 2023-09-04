Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 215 – LaToya Bell Discusses Second Chances

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
17 Views
Share:

This week on Everyday Injustice is former public defender LaToya Bell who is now working at the Ohio Justice and Policy Center (OJPC).

Bell discusses the need for second chance legislation and how this is critical for public safety.

OJPC has two big projects.

The Beyond Guilt Project: “Beyond Guilt aims to do for over-punished prisoners who admit guilt what innocence projects have done for wrongfully convicted persons who claim actual innocence.”

The Second Chance: “OJPC runs a free legal clinic focusing on criminal record sealing and expungement for people who qualify.”

We end up creating a system where 95 percent of all people incarcerated will one day be released—but once released, we restrict their opportunities to jobs, education and housing leaving them vulnerable to recidivism and leaving public safety at risk.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for