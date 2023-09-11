Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 216: Phil Melendez and Second Chances

On October 19, the Vanguard will Honor Phil Melendez for his work as a formerly incarcerated person.  He is currently working with Smart Justice California to help reform the criminal legal system as well as help those who are system-impacted.

He joined Everyday Injustice this week to discuss his remarkable story.  With a difficult life growing up, his father was stabbed and he ended up killing two innocent people who had nothing to do with the attack on his father.

He was arrested on Oct. 25, 1997, and faced the possibility of the death penalty.  He ultimately ended up at San Quentin and it was there through the rehabilitative culture that it helped to turn his life around.

He was finally granted parole due to changes in California State laws for youthful offenders, and he is taking full opportunity of his second chance.

Listen as Phil Melendez tells his remarkable story of rehabilitation and redemption.

Join us as we honor Melendez and others for their work on behalf of justice and justice reform.

Tickets start at $100 per plate.  Sponsors at $250.  To sponsor this event and support this incredibly important cause – visit this website:  http://tinyurl.com/Vanguard2023.

