Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 217: Benjamin Frandsen, from Prison to UCLA

“In 2002, two men burglarized a house; the resident killed them both. I was neither the resident nor one of the burglars, but I was sent to prison for 18 years before the state finally unraveled it all and set me free,” Benjamin Frandsen explains.

Listen as Benjamin Frandsen tells his remarkable story first narrowly avoiding the death penalty, then his conviction which was overturned and finally success going to UCLA and his podcast, Ben Free Podcast, where he “leads listeners on weekly interviews through the emotions, thoughts and processes of those who have survived their heavy-handed sentences.”

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

